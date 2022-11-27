LACONIA — For the first time since 2019, Christmas Village — the all-volunteer, free, holiday celebration dedicated to the premise that every child should have a Christmas — is returning to the Laconia Community Center.
Begun in 1975, the 2022 Christmas Village will be held Dec. 1-4. Times and other information about the event are online at https://www.facebook.com/LaconiaChristmasVillage/
Modeled on Santa’s Village in nearby Bristol, Christmas Village is at a crossroads in its history.
While Christmas Village is the handiwork of dozens of people, for the majority of its time it has been overseen by a triumvirate made up of brothers Armand and Ernie Bolduc and Bob Hamel.
The Bolduc brothers, wearing colorful tights and pointy hats with bells, served as Santa’s “chief elves,” who had the task of bringing visitors up from the basement of the Laconia Community Center — where they played games and got their faces painted — into the community center auditorium.
Speaking in high-pitched, elf voices, Armand, who went by the name “Twinkle,” and Ernie, who is “Tinsel,” would sing carols with visitors outside the auditorium before peeling back a curtain and inviting them to enter Christmas Village.
Armand, who was a former mayor of Laconia and one of its longest serving city councilors, died in 2018; Ernie, who is now 89, has stepped back from some of his Christmas Village duties, while Hamel, who represents Ward 5 on the Laconia City Council, continues to recover from a protracted illness.
In the absence of the Bolducs and Hamel, a new generation of Christmas Village volunteers has stepped forward, among them Morgan Lacroix and Santa Claus himself.
Lacroix, 27, came to her first Christmas Village when she was five or thereabouts and remembered that she was blown away by what she saw and experienced.
“It was absolutely magical,” she said, and it inspired her, at age 7, to begin volunteering as an elf. Lacroix now manages 50 elves, who have a variety of tasks.
Another change is how young visitors, into their teens, interact with Santa, who gives each of them a gift.
In the past, visitors used to be able to sit on Santa’s lap and pose for a photo with him, but because of the pandemic, they’ll have to sit on a bench next to him instead.
In 2019, more than 3,500 children came through Christmas Village, said Lacroix.
Volunteer Mary Logsdon, who will be named “mayor” of Christmas Village prior to its opening on Thursday, Dec. 1, and who will also assume Hamel’s duties as Santa’s photographer, wished she knew about Christmas Village sooner.
“I didn’t even know this was here when my kids were small,” said Logsdon, who for the 2023 Christmas Village will touch up the more than 50 hand-painted flats — measuring 8-feet high by 4-feet wide – that feature scenes of the village.
Patty Derosier, who has coordinated cookie donations for Christmas Village for more than 20 years, said that to her knowledge, there is nothing “as elaborate” as Christmas Village anywhere.
She appealed to the community to donate cookies — “any kinds of cookies” — so that they can be given to visitors by Christmas Village elves. Before the pandemic, visitors hand-picked the cookies they wanted, she said, and enjoyed lemonade that was poured into cups.
This year, gloved volunteers will put together plates of cookies, which the elf waiters will bring to visitors, while the liquid refreshment will come in the form of a single-use bottle of water, said Derosier, who added, that yes, she needs donations of water also.
Asked why she volunteers, Derosier, speaking for herself and others, replied, “We don’t do it for the pats on the back. We do it for the kids; it’s for the kids.”
To transport the Christmas Village from off-site storage and to assemble it, takes about 500 hours and, ideally, up to two dozen volunteers a day, said Hounsell, who noted that less than half that number of volunteers have shown up his year.
In addition to labor, it costs about $10,000 to put on Christmas Village, said volunteer Gordon “Skip” Hounsell, “and after a while, you have to start replacing things.”
This year, Christmas Village, which is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, bought new costumes for all its elves, Hounsell said, but some elves preferred their old ones.