Community Center tree

LACONIA — For the first time since 2019, Christmas Village — the all-volunteer, free, holiday celebration dedicated to the premise that every child should have a Christmas — is returning to the Laconia Community Center.

Begun in 1975, the 2022 Christmas Village will be held Dec. 1-4. Times and other information about the event are online at https://www.facebook.com/LaconiaChristmasVillage/