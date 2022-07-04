Fourth of July parade returns to New Boston

NEW BOSTON — Deb Jardine got a sneak peek at one of the many floats in the town’s 91st Fourth of July parade as she grabbed a spot along River Road about a half-hour before it started.
A lawn mower decorated as a bull drove past with a clown wearing a farmer’s hat behind the wheel. A woman, also dressed as a clown and wearing a patriotic top hat, waved from a cobbled-together chariot.
“That’s hilarious,” the New Boston woman said. “I love it. Boy, is that creative.”
“That’s what it’s all about,” said her brother, Barry Smith. His wife, Carol, wore a shirt that read, “Happy Birthday America” and a patriotic headband.
“I like how everybody gets into it,” said Carol Smith. “Nobody does it like New Boston.”
The annual parade returned after being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19. This year’s theme was TV commercials.
Hundreds lined the parade route wearing red, white and blue and came prepared with Super Soakers to spray those also armed with water guns on the float. The celebration continued at the fairgrounds with fireworks planned for the evening.
Before the parade started, Robert “Woody” Woodland, who served as master of ceremonies, amped up the crowd around the common with facts about America, and a few dad jokes sprinkled in.
“Many people think the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia, that’s not true, it was signed in ink,” he quipped.
He had plenty of others at the ready.
“It is wonderful to get everyone back together,” he said. “It was a great turnout. I think people had fun … you couldn’t get a nicer day.”
The parade featured Fire Chief Dan MacDonald, who retired at the end of last month, as parade marshal and the town’s oldest citizen, Betty J. Poltrack, 101.
Outside Wason Memorial, Pat LeFrancois and her husband, Karl, took a picture with their great-granddaughter, Kinsley Hogan, who is turning 1 soon. They moved to Florida from Bedford, but come back every year to be with family for the Fourth.
“It is the best because you are with your family and you’re with a lot of happy people,” she said. “It is a gorgeous day in a wonderful little town.”
Richard and Melissa Therrien and their neighbor Barry Fogal found a spot to sit on a curb at the intersection of High Street and Central Square.
“We enjoy the parade and we enjoy the neighborhood competitions with the floats,” Richard Therrien said.
“New Boston is a great community,” he said. “The best part is there are no politicians, there are no businesses, it is just townspeople. That is what makes this parade so great. People just want to come and have a fun time.”
Barry Smith called the parade a “great tradition,” which brings together the community.
“When we were kids we were on floats as kids in the parade,” he said. “It was so cool.”
The brother and sister said they’ve been coming to the parade for at least 60 years, but did not want to reveal their ages. Carol Smith grew up in New Jersey, but has come to love the parade just as much, calling it a highlight of each year for the family.
“This was more important than Christmas,” Barry Smith said.