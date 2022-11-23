Enjoy the tree house and farm slide, visit the goats and take a hayride.
THE HOLIDAYS ARE HERE, which means a trip to a Christmas tree farm for many people, a tradition with special meaning for Mike Ahern, fourth-generation owner of Glove Hollow Christmas Tree Farm in Plymouth.
“We want to make that experience more and more fun — and to provide a nice tree, too — but we are really selling the experience,” he said. “We want people to come here and feel like they are family and belong here.”
“Here” is an expansive place, as the farm is 435 acres with approximately 75,000 trees of varying sizes. Glove Hollow grows Fraser fir and balsam fir, with the former known for extended needle retention and the latter for fragrance.
“We have plenty of trees for cut-your-own, but there may not be many over 7-and-a-half feet,” said Ahern. “There may not be many tall ones, but we have a huge supply this year.”
The farm also sells pre-cut trees of all different sizes, although there are limitations due to a drought in 2016 where Ahern said about 65% or more of all trees did not survive. A glut in supply in 2011, 2012, and 2014 where supply substantially exceeded demand led to less trees planted, which also impacts the size of available trees this year.
“Then COVID happened, and more people wanted to cut their own trees,” explained Ahern. “With this huge demand, anything extra was cut, which included trees that were smaller than expected. Now, farms are seeing fewer trees and smaller trees, so there is less supply.”
According to Ahern, though, Glove Hollow Christmas Tree Farm is fortunate in that it has “amazing soils.”
“Like the Nile River, our Pemigewasset River floods and makes it a great spot and allows us to grow trees rotation after rotation after rotation,” he said.
This ability to grow so many trees, he noted, is not usual with Christmas tree farms.
“Some farmers have a hard time growing a tree after four rotations,” Ahern said. “With us, it is just as easy. All of our acres of our farm are in one spot, too, which makes for efficient cutting and maintenance of the farm … I couldn’t ask for a better spot to grow Christmas trees.”
In addition to selling trees, Glove Hollow Christmas Tree Farm features a retail store where Ahern said they always have “something fresh and new that people haven’t seen before.” They also offer hayrides where people may be dropped off to either cut their own trees or take in expansive views of the property from their 20-foot-high viewing tower.
“We have a tree house, 60-foot farm slide that everyone loves, and we also have small Nigerian goats without horns who are very friendly that people love to visit,” said Ahern.
The farm also has a stagecoach station next to the tower to get in from wind and rain.
“There is a tunnel between the tower and station that people love to go like ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ we say,” he added.
As for why people should make the trip to Glove Hollow Christmas Tree Farm, Ahern cited Plymouth, especially its downtown, as a destination.
“This is such a great community with local artisan shops and restaurants,” he said. “To see the beauty of the river and the fields combined with the beauty of the town is wonderful, and the town has always been very supportive of us … It is such a unique spot, and our farm is so easy to get to off of the Interstate.”
After Thanksgiving, Glove Hollow Farm is open Monday — Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.; Friday from 1 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We have self-serve hours, too,” said Ahern. “Anyone can come at any hour of day or evening and pick out a pre-cut tree or go down and cut their own tree and leave the amount in cash or check in the lock box. We are kind of always open.”
To learn more about the farm and its history, visit glovehollow.com.