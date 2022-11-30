FROM SPICED-UP comfort food to specialty cookies to Belgian chocolate-covered strawberries, GourmetGiftBaskets.com is elevating the concept of gift-giving into an epicurean experience.
Building on traditional items like sausages, crackers and cheeses, the company includes high-end selections of treats like peppermint bark, chocolate-covered Oreos and even cheesecakes.
Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jason Bergeron said this holiday, they’ll send hundreds of thousands of gift baskets across the U.S. and internationally.
Customers can use filters, like price range and occasion, to choose from about 500 different gift baskets; about 50 to 70 are holiday-themed, which includes their popcorn tins.
Snacks are always in high demand during the holidays, and Bergeron said the Deluxe Christmas gift basket is one of their more popular holiday offerings. It’s full of gourmet chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered cherries, cheese and crackers. Caramel kettle corn, popped fresh at the site, balances the sweet and salty.
Bergeron attributes its popularity to its versatility, offering a general mix of items most people would like. “The Christmas Gift Baskets Deluxe is the number one SKU year after year,” he said.
The “Let It Snow” Vanilla and Blondie Baked Goods gift box includes mini Bundt cakes, cookies, blondies, and vanilla whoopie pies.
They even ship cheesecakes from a California-based company. It’s delivered cold, but the higher price is worth it, Bergeron said. “The end product is really awesome.”
If you’d like to detour from simply getting someone sweets, their “Orchards Abundance” gift basket might fit the bill. It comes with a water hyacinth gift basket, oranges, apples, and pears, plus gourmet foods like Belgian chocolates, Vermont cheddar cheese and salted caramel sauce.
Bergeron said it’s a hot seller, even in the winter. “That is, again, far, far and away, the best, most popular fruit basket that we have.”
And even though it’s winter, Bergeron said they find the freshest food possible.
“We really pride ourselves on finding the best food and fruit product out there. Every day we have buyers in the market, getting our fruit. When the orders come in, we’re making those baskets on demand and shipping them out fresh,” he added.
Origin story
The idea for GourmetGiftBaskets.com stemmed from Chalifour’s, a Manchester flower shop delivery business operated by David and Trudy Abood beginning in 1976.
Bergeron said he’s always felt like a member of the Abood family; his mother worked for Chalifour’s when he was a child. He and the Aboods’ kids helped out with the business and, once they were old enough, started delivering flowers.
“When we weren’t in school, and we weren’t doing our sports, we were helping our parents in the business,” he said.
When the Aboods’ oldest son, Ryan, needed an idea for a college business project, he thought a jump from flowers to gift baskets was a logical transition.
After launching in 2002, Ryan Abood, its president and CEO, set up the budding company in the basement of Chalifour’s and never looked back.
Fifty to 55 full-time employees work at the 107,000 square-foot-warehouse at 60 Gourmet Place, with additional staff during the holidays.
Bergeron said the Aboods’ dedicated work ethic is reflected in how GourmetGiftBaskets.com curates its products.
“I think it goes back to our roots being in the flower shop. We believe that it’s important to be there for your customer no matter what.”
Holiday planning happens all year.
“We bring in a lot of samples throughout the summer, we taste-test, we go to food shows. We’re always on the lookout for gourmet food providers,” Bergeron said.
And they’re always searching out the next big thing.
“With our name being ‘gourmet,’ we really just pride ourselves on finding the truly best food,” he said.
Including local companies
Besides national food vendors, the company also partners with local businesses, like Blackwater Mustard Co. in Contoocook, which makes various mustards in small batches and makes products for the Deerfield and Sandwich fairs.
For about 14 years, Bellows House Bakery in North Walpole has provided GourmetGiftBaskets.com with time-honored and taste-tested cookies, whoopie pies, brownies and other treats.
Lois Ford and Louis Ciercielli founded Bellows House Bakery, a private label manufacturer, in 1988 after running a successful bed and breakfast there. When they realized guests really took to the cookies they left on the nightstand, and mail order requests started pouring in, they thought they’d give the cookie business a try.
Ford says they built upon good cookie recipes that people remembered, like oatmeal raisin, frosted chocolate nut, (which Ford said “is more like a candy than a cookie,”) and ginger molasses with candied ginger pieces.
“We started to invent things because it was fun,” Ford said.
She attributes the secret to their success in using basic, pure ingredients like “good old-fashioned butter and eggs,” mixed just right.
Though it’s hard to quantify what makes food “gourmet,” Ford describes it as “something you want to have another bite of.”
“Some things are like, ‘Okay, that was good, but I can leave it in the package till tomorrow.’ You really can’t do that with ours,” she added.
One treat is an old family recipe from Ford’s Liverpool-bred grandmother, an almond butter cookie.
Ford is proud of their mint chocolate brownie.
“It’s a very rich fudgy brownie. It has pure peppermint oil in it, and it has a peppermint fondant drizzle on top,” Ford said.
Currently, Bellows House makes cookies, brownies, blondies, and original and vanilla cinnamon whoopie pies for GourmetGiftBaskets.com.
“They really stand out amongst the crowd,” Bergeron said of the Bellows House treats.
“It’s a fabulous business. Over the years, they’ve done a great job,” Ford said in praise of GourmetGiftBaskets.com.
Local customers enjoy
Patrick Kane, president of Kane Insurance in Portsmouth, said the company uses GourmetGiftBaskets.com for thank you’s, condolences and the holidays.
“They have a pretty good variety — so we’ll pick the basket to the personality,” he said.
“We’ve been using them for years — it’s a great presentation. People are always like, ‘thank you for that beautiful basket.’ It makes a good impression, ” Kane added.
Bringing comfort
Comfort food, especially during the colder months, can feel even more special through the holidays.
“Sometimes you just want to get a grilled cheese,” Bergeron explained.
GourmetGiftBaskets.com has expanded on that good feeling with their upgraded “comfort food” line.
The “Grilled Cheese Experience” comes with a prep card and all the ingredients you need to make an indulgent grilled cheese at home — a loaf of brioche bread, everything bagel, Gouda cheese, mayonnaise infused with black truffles, and hot honey from Savannah Bee, a Georgia-based supplier. Their “hot honey” is infused with scotch bonnet and habanero peppers for a grilled cheese with a comfort-level kick.
Other baskets in the line include the “Get Well Soon Comfort Care Package” and the “Deluxe Macaroni and Cheese” gift package.
“They’re more food-prep type of gifts; they’re more fresh foods that you’re gonna prepare yourself, as opposed to ready-to-eat snack items,” he said.
These include things like avocado toast, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese, and French toast. “It just helps them feel better, right?”
Whatever you decide, Bergeron suggests planning your gifts now.
“Order early for the best selection, but we’ll be here for you at the end,” he said.
GourmetGiftBaskets.com, which partners with FedEx and UPS, is taking orders up to the Friday before Christmas. Fruit baskets are shipped with a two-day max delivery.
GourmetGiftBaskets.com is at 60 Gourmet Place in Exeter. Call 603-606-5269 for more information.