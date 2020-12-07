Experience Hampton Inc. is putting some of the money it’s raised to good use after this year’s annual Hampton Christmas Parade was canceled.
The nonprofit organization recently donated $10,000 to a dozen area charities. The money will be used to help cover costs associated with food pantries, community events, playground equipment, a library, Christmas wreaths and emergency relief for those in need this holiday season.
“We wanted to do something this year that was really important to us,” said Nicholas Bridle, vice president of Experience Hampton.
The organization that’s run by volunteers has hosted the parade for the past nine years and was planning for its 10th year until the pandemic hit and forced Hampton and many other parades to be canceled this season.
Realizing there was a possibility that the parade might be called off, the group didn’t hold as many fundraisers as it usually does this year.
Bridle said the parade, which is one of the largest in the state, is one of Experience Hampton’s many different events held each year.
The parade costs tens of thousands of dollars to put on, but since it won’t be happening this year, the group’s board of directors decided to find another way to give back to the local community at a time when so many are facing challenges.
“In keeping with the tradition of bringing the community happiness and spreading joy, we committed to giving $10,000 to local charitable organizations that provide services and assistance to those in need in Hampton. We raise funds every year to cover the costs of operating the parade, and without hosting the event this year, it seemed right to redistribute some of those funds into local charities that assist those that need it most,” said Dean Merrill, president of Experience Hampton.
The donation received unanimous support from the parade committee.
The board of directors agreed that the donation fit with the group’s mission of organizing, promoting and managing events and projects in the Hampton area that improve and benefit the community.