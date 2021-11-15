Shoppers eager to be outdoors during the pandemic last year bought so many Christmas trees that consumers now might find fewer available as the holiday approaches this year.
Trees take seven to 10 years to grow to a suitable height for purchase and with so many trees sold last year, growers are already warning that Christmas trees may become the next scarce item in the supply chain.
“We cut off last year after five days,” said Jon Herzig of the Herzig Family Tree Farm in Durham. “The first two weekends were so crazy.”
In addition, a wet summer caused root rot on some trees, forcing producers to toss them.
“With agriculture, you never know,” said Kathy Kogut, who owns Kogut’s Hemlock Hill Tree Farm in Meriden with her husband, Bill.
Kogut, who also is executive director of the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association, said buyers should not expect shortages. She suggested consumers prepare early by checking on availability of trees, size and other factors.
“Farms you’re used to going to may run out of trees because last year they oversold,” she said.
If a tree farm usually sells 300 trees and sold 350 last year, it will have 250 for sale this year, Kogut said.
A shortage is affecting so-called supplemental trees brought in from Canada, New Hampshire and Vermont, she said. Groups selling trees as fundraisers are having difficulty finding enough, Kogut said.
“It’s absolutely pandemic-related,” she said. “People wanted to get out. It was a safe activity.”
Renters from New York, New Jersey and other nearby states who escaped cities during the pandemic also shopped for trees, putting more pressure on demand.
Herzig said that with the vaccine available now unlike last year, shoppers may spend more time indoors, which could affect tree sales on outdoor lots.
In a public Facebook post last week, John Dzen Jr. of Dzen Tree Farm, said “the demand is going to exceed the supply this year,” adding that “our supply of large trees is low.”
“Most farms sold more trees than they planned to last season. In fact, several small farms in our area are planning to not open at all this year because of low inventories. Some medium-size farms are planning to be open for only part of the season to protect next year’s inventory,” Dzen said. “Additionally, there are less wholesale precut trees being shipped into the area. Many large wholesale farms are canceling preorders and returning deposits. My phone has been ringing steady since mid-July from people looking to buy wholesale trees. Some local farms have a fair amount of cut your own trees, but they are expecting another record year.”
One piece of good news is that prices are stable. An average price is $55 to $60 for a 7- to 8-foot tree, though trees could be more expensive in Fairfield and Litchfield counties, Kogut said.
Most farms are open the week before Thanksgiving and sellers and buyers will lose a weekend because Christmas falls on a Saturday.
