At right, Brody Peters, 5, of Manchester, dressed as Black Panther, pets Winnie the French bulldog, decked out as a dinosaur, with Pat Mills outside of Bonfire Restaurant & Country Bar in Manchester during the Spooktacular Fall Festival on Friday. The event featured downtown trick or treating, kids games and activities, and pumpkin carving.
Ty Gioacchini, of Manchester, left, is chased by his pal Blake Tyler, dressed as Patrick Bateman of the film "American Psycho." Gioacchinni came in first in his age group in the race. Tyler ran brandishing his axe throughout the race.
Madelyn Wujek of Londonderry, 9, center, dressed as a clown, had a nice day out at the Amherst Orthodontics Trick or Trot 3K run in Manchester’s Arms Park with her aunt and uncle, Tyler Wujek, of Derry, left, dressed as a hot dog and Brittany Wujek, of Manchester, right, dressed as a cow.
Isabella Embler, 3, of Manchester trick or treats with her father, Brandon, during the Spooktacular Fall Festival in Manchester on Friday. The event featured downtown trick or treating, kids games and activities, and pumpkin carving.
Judi Window, owner of Diz's Downtown Cafe, gives candy to trick or treaters including Patty and Freddie Bradley of Manchester during the Spooktacular Fall Festival in Manchester on Friday. The event featured downtown trick or treating, kids games and activities, and pumpkin carving.
