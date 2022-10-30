Halloween activities took place across the city in advance of the holiday.

On Friday, the Spooktacular Fall Festival held downtown featured trick or treating, kids games and activities and pumpkin carving.

Trick or Treat at the Ballpark
Costumed participants stop for a group photo during the annual Trick or Treat at the Ballpark at Delta DentalStadium in Manchester Saturday.
Ahysha Pena and Jose Montes, both of Manchester, attended the Trick or Treat at the Ballpark at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester Saturday.
Spooktacular Fall Festival
Isabella Embler, 3, of Manchester trick or treats with her father, Brandon, during the Spooktacular Fall Festival in Manchester on Friday. The event featured downtown trick or treating, kids games and activities, and pumpkin carving.

Judi Window, owner of Diz's Downtown Cafe, gives candy to trick or treaters including Patty and Freddie Bradley of Manchester during the Spooktacular Fall Festival in Manchester on Friday. The event featured downtown trick or treating, kids games and activities, and pumpkin carving.