Hanover’s Town Manager Julia Griffin knew that the usual downtown holiday celebrations were not going to work this year.
Hanover’s downtown is normally a destination during the holidays, with gingerbread-making workshops, live music, and other street celebrations.
While that means more business for shops and restaurants, it’s a problem this year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Griffin recently told the board of selectmen, she came up with a different type of holiday celebration.
“My scheme was to turn downtown Hanover into a holiday lighting extravaganza with European market feel,” she said.
Griffin wants to attract walkers, shoppers and diners to engage with the businesses downtown in as safe a way as they can.
“It’s not intended to bring thousands of people to a downtown event,” she said. “The idea is to make it easy for individuals who may be uncomfortable eating or shopping indoors, given the COVID numbers,” Griffin said.
That means eight outdoor shopping stalls for shops to offer merchandise throughout downtown, and food kiosks with restaurants offering hot cocoa, cider, cookies, and other warming foods — weather-permitting.
The businesses around Main Street are decorating their storefronts, and the town is placing 17 Christmas trees throughout town. The trees have been adopted by local groups to be decorated as part of the festivities, she said.
The Hanover Fire Department helped build some of the food stalls for the restaurants, and other organizations have pitched in.
The Upper Valley Business Alliance is promoting Hanover’s Festival of Lights to attract people to see the displays, she said, and the town has been helped by local businesses and Dartmouth College.
Select Board Chairman Peter Christie said he and other board members will do their part and go out to enjoy the lights.
“The way we participate is just to show up,” he said.
Selectmen voted to waive all parking fees downtown on Saturdays to make it easier for people to park and walk around Main Street. The lights and market stalls will be out on weekends leading up to Christmas, and for four days leading up to Christmas Eve.