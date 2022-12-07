Happy Cat - pic1

KAREN BILL, OWNER and operator of the Happy Cat Company, remembers one customer from North Andover, Mass. “She liked my granola, but she said, ‘I wish you made a no-nut variety’.” Bill took the woman’s request to heart, went home and experimented, and came up with a successful nut-free granola.

Her customer’s reaction? “She said, ‘Now I can send my son to school with it!’”