KAREN BILL, OWNER and operator of the Happy Cat Company, remembers one customer from North Andover, Mass. “She liked my granola, but she said, ‘I wish you made a no-nut variety’.” Bill took the woman’s request to heart, went home and experimented, and came up with a successful nut-free granola.
Her customer’s reaction? “She said, ‘Now I can send my son to school with it!’”
The Happy Cat Company LLC produces gourmet granola for people, hand-baked by Bill, an Army veteran and animal lover. She will create flavor combinations on request, deliver to customers in the Southern New Hampshire area, and post pictures of lost pets on her website. With Bill, business is personal.
After high school, Bill joined the Army and served three years. She eventually came back to Nashua and after a stint bartending, worked for New Hampshire’s first Body Shop personal care store in the Pheasant Lane Mall. The company does not test its products on animals, and, Blll said, “the morals and corporate culture were similar to mine.” She later incorporated some of their principles into her own business.
Bill also spent several years as director of the Greater Nashua Humane Society. She worked with animals off the clock as well, saying, “I was always an animal advocate.” She currently has a donation box out for Kitty Angels and supports an equine rescue facility, plus caring for her own three felines. “I have had cats,” she said, “for 42 years.”
Bill began making her own granola about nine years ago. Her best friend, a trained chef, toasted her own. “It was the best stuff I ever tasted.” When her friend moved to Key West, Bill missed the granola. She remembers thinking, “How hard could it be?” She experimented and came up with a basic flavor she liked.
So did other people. She brought jars to her office at the Humane Society, and co-workers fell in love with it. A co-worker tried making her own, but then began ordering — four jars, six jars, eight jars at a time. Bill, a woman of faith, remembers thinking, “OK, God, I got the message.”
She started her company and sold out at her first farmers market, in Tyngsborough, Mass. She remembers thinking, “Now I’ve got to bake more!” She had a basic mixture of cashews, walnuts, pecans, almonds, dried cranberries and more. Her new customers asked her, “Do you have any other flavors?” and Bill was back to the cutting board and oven.
She asked herself, “What do I like?” and came up with a variety including butterscotch chips. She also combined the butterscotch with peanut butter chips, resulting in “Peanut Butter Scotch” granola.
“That,” she said, “is my own favorite.”
Her flavors now include her Original with dried cranberries, Butterscotch, Peanut Butter Scotch, Blueberry, Chocolate, White Chocolate, Creamy Peanut Butter, Creamy Peanut Butter with M&Ms, Maple Walnut Crunch, and her nut-free blend.
Happy Cat Company products are on the shelves at all three New Hampshire Whole Foods and in Bedford, Mass. the Black Forest Cafe in Amherst, and at Brothers Butchers in Nashua. She will take phone orders, and for a case or more, she’ll do local delivery or meet the customer halfway.
Bill also sets up her booth at local craft fairs and enjoys the personal interaction.
For Bill, relationships are the key to what she does. She keeps a pen-and-paper file on her customers, and she can trace a buyer’s recent purchases. “Michele with one ‘l’ is a regular customer,” she said, adding, “People love it that I know their name.”
Bill brings an awareness of this fragile planet to her business. For example, she will only package her granola in glass jars. “There’s too much plastic in the world already,” she explained. She also has recyclable labels on her jars. And she gives an incentive: Any customer who purchases a case of granola, and returns the 12 empty pint jars, receives a free pint.
And she will never forget the animals. Her Facebook page features helpful information about pet health; local ads for lost pets; and photos of adoptable animals from as far away as the Scituate, Mass., animal shelter. She also works with Great Dog Rescue of New England, the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, and others. Though her Humane Society days are behind her, she still advises pet owners, especially cat people, on an informal basis.
“It’s really about the connection,” Bill said. “I’ve made so many friends doing this. It’s service the way service was meant to be.”
For more information, visit the Happy Cat Company’s Facebook page or email kdbill@aol.com.