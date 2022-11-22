LOUDON — Gift of Lights, a 2.5-mile Christmas light display at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 12th annual event runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day featuring more than 3.5 million LED lights. Opens daily at 4:30 p.m. This year, the drive-thru light show will feature a 150-foot RGB Tunnel of Lights, arches, toys, scenes including the popular “12 Days of Christmas” and more. Featured attractions also include the 130-foot-long infield entrance and exit tunnels with more than 25,000 lights and the opportunity to roast marshmallows and toast s’mores over open fire pits.$35 per car load; $60 per bus, limousine or RV (add $2 per person for vehicles containing more than 15 guests). Info: nhms.com.
.
LITTLETON — The 35th annual Littleton Christmas Parade will start Friday, Nov. 25, at noon on Beacon Street. This year’s theme is “What Christmas Means to Me.” The event includes fireworks, dancing, Santa and more. Free. Info: shorturl.at/ivAJ4 or lttnxmasparade@aol.com.
.
DERRY — The 36th annual Nutfield Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 from West Broadway. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth.” Following the parade, “A Very Derry Holiday” will feature cookie decorating, music, wooden toy Christmas crafts and more, starting at 2 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway. At 3 p.m., the Derry Opera House in the Adams Memorial Building will host Santa and Mrs. Claus. The annual tree lighting takes place at 5:15 p.m. at Benson Ski and Sport, 1 West Broadway. Info: 603-432-6136.
.
JACKSON — Kick off the holidays in Jackson. Santa makes his first visit to Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 4:30 p.m. at the Jackson Village Gazebo. On Sunday, Nov. 26, the Ole Fashioned Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 4 p.m., with caroling by Jackson Grammar School children and the Da Capo singers. Mark LaHood of the Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa will light the Christmas tree and will offer Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and piano music afterwards at the inn. In addition, the Jingle Bell Chocolate tour (tickets, $35-$40) will take place Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11. Info: jacksonnh.com or 603-383-9356.
.
LINCOLN — The Hobo Railroad’s Santa Express Trains will run at 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-17; and Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18. Everyone will meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and young children will receive a letter to complete for Santa and a gift on the train.Tickets are $25–$33; free for children younger than 2. Info: hoborr.com or 603-745-2135.
.
WOLFEBORO — The “Christmas in Wolfeboro Parade” will take place starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Main Street, from Brewster Memorial Field to Mill Street. The day also includes Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting ceremony. Info: wolfeborochamber.com or 603-569-2200.
DOVER — The Dover Holiday Parade will make its grand comeback after 3 years on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is “Holiday Countdown to Celebrating our Past, Present, and Future.” Info: facebook.com/doverholidayparade.
On Stage
MANCHESTER — “A Christmas Carol” will be presented from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. Tickets are $25-$46. Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.
.
PORTSMOUTH — “Elf the Musical” runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 18 at The Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St. Join Buddy the Elf as he embarks on a journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity and rekindle the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $50-$151; youth tickets start at $45. Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
.
LACONIA — Safe Haven Ballet will present “The Grinch” at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at the Colonial Theatre Laconia, 609 Main St. “The Grinch” is a unique Interactive experience for audience members of all ages with a learning opportunity that demonstrates different dance forms, stage craft and theater etiquette. Tickets are $47-$70. Info: coloniallaconia.com or 800-657-8774.
.
WOLFEBORO — “The Nutcracker,” presented by Northeastern Ballet Theatre, will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Kingswood Art Center, 396 S. Main St. Tickets are $15-$25. Info: northeasternballet.org or 603-834-8834.
.
MANCHESTER — Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSP & More,” to the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., for two shows on Friday, Nov. 25, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $52.50-$102.50. Info: snhuarena.com or 603-644-5000.
.
SALEM — The New England Dance Ensemble will present its production of “The Nutcracker” at 4 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. The performance will feature the New Hampshire Philharmonic along with guest artists from the Philadelphia Ballet and the Nashville Ballet. Tickets are $40-$55. Info: nede.org.
.
MANCHESTER — “Piano Christmas with Robert Dionne” will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Majestic Theatre, 880 Page St. Dionne returns for his most popular piano/vocal cabaret of the year featuring winter and Christmas classics, as well as a few requests. Tickets are $20. Info: majestictheatre.net. 603-669-7469.