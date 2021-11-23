A little bit of online research drummed up the information below on holiday parades happening around the Granite State in the next couple of weeks. Town websites and Facebook pages are a great resource to check for more details or updates.
Manchester’s Holiday Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade will begin immediately following the BASC Santa Shuffle.
John Clayton and Peter White will emcee the parade from Veteran’s Park in downtown Manchester. West, Central and Memorial high school bands are expected to participate.
Exeter’s Holiday Parade will start at Osram on Portsmouth Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and will end along Swasey Parkway. The theme this year is “Celebrate.”
In Rochester, the theme of this year’s parade is “A Comic Book Christmas,” and parade-goers are encouraged to dress up as superheroes on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
The parade in Rochester will begin on Wakefield Street by the triangle at the entrance to Spaulding High School and will end on South Main Street by the Rochester Commons.
An illuminated holiday parade and tree lighting event will be held in Portsmouth on Saturday, Dec. 4.
A DJ will begin playing holiday music in Market Square starting at 4 p.m. At 5:25 p.m., the holiday tree will be lit.
The parade starts at the Goodwin Park area on Islington Street at 6 p.m. and participants will make their way to Parrott Avenue. Residents should note: Road closures around Market Square will start at 3:30 p.m.
No parade is planned in Dover this year, but Santa is expected, along with a few elves, on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Experience Hampton Holiday Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and follow the same route as in years past. This year’s grand marshal is 7-year-old Evan Austin.
Merrimack’s 28th annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5. This year’s theme is “Building a Bridge to Merrimack’s Future.” The parade starts at 3 p.m. with the tree lighting at 3:45 p.m.
Salem is celebrating is 50th annual Holiday Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. Fittingly, the theme is “Golden Anniversary.”
The Christmas in Wolfeboro Parade will run from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, on Main Street. Santa will light Wolfeboro’s Community Christmas Tree.
Hampstead’s Christmas Parade will have a Hawaiian theme this year on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.