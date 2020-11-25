THE HOLIDAYS ARE a busy time for caterers, as Samantha Senechal, catering director of Great Events Catering in Manchester, said their turkey and prime rib buffet holiday meal is quite popular with clients.
“This tends to be the standard holiday meal that they are looking for,” said Senechal, who said many of their specialties are based on Italian recipes.
“Our braised short ribs and chicken Milanese are also very popular,” she added.
Other catered items include seared scallops with maple bacon jam, roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon, and butternut squash ravioli with a brown butter sage sauce.
Senechal said Great Events Catering is also prepared to navigate the pandemic this holiday season.
“As required per the guidelines, we come prepared with masks, gloves and sanitizing equipment,” she said. “We physically serve every aspect of our menu for guests to ensure the least amount of contact among people for the safety of both our staff and guests.”
Casie Ulliani, who owns Sweet 23 Confections and Treats, a home bakery in Derry, said she is also prepared for the pandemic. She plans to offer a variety of fun-shaped macarons for Christmas, including snowmen and Christmas trees.
“I’ll also have fun holiday flavors like eggnog, hot cocoa, peppermint stick and maybe a few others,” she said.
Custom sweets
When it comes to baking, many people experience a bit of stage fright, which suits Ulliani just fine this time of year.
“All of the big holidays definitely tend to be pretty busy,” said Ulliani.
As for her holiday specialty, she named French macarons, which she makes in different shapes as well as flavors. For Thanksgiving, some of the flavors included maple, pecan pie and pumpkin spice.
“Macarons are definitely the most difficult thing that I bake,” she said. “They are very fickle little pastries … I still have batches that don’t turn out well. Measurements must be exact, down to the gram, and just one extra turn while folding the batter can ruin a whole batch.”
As for trends, Ulliani said many custom cake orders usually revolve around video games or anything involving YouTube.
“Minecraft and Roblox are always huge, but, right now, ‘Among Us’ (a television show) is starting to make a big splash,” she added.
One cake in particular, though, stands out in her mind.
“The goal was to create a cake that looked like a fire pit,” she said. “This cake was for a friend’s birthday and I wanted to make it really special.”
She started by cutting up more than a dozen king-sized Snicker bars to stick to the outside of the cake in order for them to resemble bricks.
“I also roasted marshmallows and made a ‘fire’ out of rolled cookies and melted chocolates,” said Ulliani. “I was so uncertain with it until it was completely put together. It is still, to this day, one of my absolute favorites.”
For more information about Sweet 23 Confections and Treats, visit facebook.com/sweet23confections.
To learn more about Great Events Catering, visit greateventsnh.com.