NANCY CAMP LOVES the creativity she views in To Your Art’s Content, for example one glass owl ornament brought back to her studio for fusing. “One child, instead of giving his owl six toes, he gave it four toes,” Camp recalled. “And he put the orange dots in for eyes. This gives them the ability to use their imagination. But with glass you have to be careful because — it’s glass.”
Making Christmas memories is important every year, and a handmade holiday makes it even more special. With a year marked by COVID-19 and more people hunkering down, savvy art professionals are offering Granite Staters the chance to make a memory where it matters — from their home.
Camp, of Exeter, owns the business with her daughter, Alecia Dopson of Raymond. They have been crafting together professionally for about 15 years under the banner of To Your Art’s Content.Dopson, who apprenticed in a ceramic studio as a teen, knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur, and convinced her father to funnel her college money into a craft business. Her mom joined her as a partner when Dopson realized, “I do not have a business mind,” and Camp realized that she liked being in business. It took them a few years to work out who did what, “and to appreciate the other person’s gifts,” Camp recalled.
Dopson does the marketing, social media and most of the teaching, while Camp runs the business end and teaches her specialty, fused glass.
Before COVID-19 hit they were on the road leading workshops in people’s homes. “We have a wide selection of ceramic pieces and glass fusion pieces,” Camp explained. A group can all focus on one project, or they can each choose a different piece, she said. “Last year we had eight friends at a party, and each one picked a different piece,” she said.
Adapting to contact-free
With COVID-19 putting in-person classes on hold, they added a couple of other levels, Dopson contributed. They created YouTube videos of Dopson teaching, and began to offer video classes. “You purchase the kit, with contactless pickup, and there’s a link to the video,” she explained.
The third level offers take-home kits, she said. A client can purchase a complete kit for their project from the website, pick it up on Dopson’s porch, take it home, do the project and return it to Dopson for firing. “They leave it on the step, they pick it up on the step,” she said.
While they used to do after-school programs, that avenue has dried up, Dopson said. But they’re offering kits and email support to families now at home, and that’s also been successful, they said.
One of their more popular pieces is the fused-glass owl ornament, according to Camp. The owl is already formed and the client places tiny triangles of glass on the form in whatever design they desire. They attach the triangles with ordinary glue and send the piece back for fusing, in which the glue burns away.
Make-at-home offerings
Their clients are in full holiday mode and looking for decorations for their homes or to give as gifts, Dopson and Camp said. The owls are popular with both children and adults, Camp said, noting, “I’ve cut 35 more owl backs, and will cut 70 more wings.”
A glass plate with a red poinsettia fused into the design makes a good gift, as does a ceramic cookie plate with a reindeer design. Details matter: Dopson used her daughter Evelyn to write “Merry Christmas” on the sample cookie plate, noting, “I wanted it to look like a child did it, and my handwriting is too good.”
Other make-at-home items include two distinct ornament kits with five ornaments in each package, Dopson said. “A few of them can be finished by watching our videos, the others you can do what you want.”
The duo offers ceramic Christmas trees of varying sizes, to be finished and lit from within. Another item flying off the shelves? Gnomes. They also offer different styles of mugs, to be taken home, customized and returned for firing.
And many home crafters, longing for the past, order a ’40s wood-paneled station wagon with a tree on the top.
Holiday signs
The nostalgia is also front-and-center at Tricia Hussey’s business, Sip and Sign LLC, run out of her home in Barrington. “My most popular item is a ‘Merry Christmas’ sign with the old red truck. If I make it, somebody will buy it,” Hussey said, explaining why she had no red truck signs in her home inventory.
Hussey, who holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, worked a couple of jobs in and outside the arts field before doing commission work for family and friends. She focused on signs painted on wood, special trays and other keepsakes. Her lightbulb went on in 2010, when her oldest daughter said, “Mom, instead of making signs for people, why don’t you teach them to do it themselves?’” Hussey did, and found a demand for classes in her home workshop, classes in public spaces, and classes in private homes. She trademarked the name and began hiring other instructors.
Because of the pandemic her in-home parties are the most popular right now, along with staff parties for the holidays. “I’m doing two veterinary clinics, salons, a gym, a dentist’s office,” she said.
Like Dopson and Camp, she offers virtual classes. “You can provide your own supplies or I’ll ship them,” she said.
But her people wanted the personal touch, and kept calling to ask, “Are you ready yet?”
What do clients like about the signs? Hussey ticked it off on her fingers. “They can be completed in one night. You can have a standard greeting like ‘Merry Christmas,’ or something with meaning to you, an inside joke, a quote from a loved one you’ve lost.” Clients also go for holiday quotes from movies such as “Home Alone,” “The Christmas Story” and “Elf,” she added. Snowmen in various iterations are also popular.
This year she’s offering wreath workshops, and has nine bookings already for December, she said.
“I will do anything that’s creative,” Hussey said. “It’s not just limited to signs.”
Paint some pottery
Christine Donovan, owner of The Creation Place in New London, teaches both paint-your-own pottery and clay hand-building. Like Hussey, “I am open to anything that can be shared and taught,” she said.
The coronavirus forced her to be creative not only in her art, but in her business model. She created Pottery To Go. “People can choose pre-formed pieces with one of my glazes, paint it, and bring it back to be fired,” she explained. The initiative “drifted off” in the summer, but home crafting and home parties have stepped up with the colder weather, she said.
This year her clients are going for the gnomes, she said, with several varieties subject to their creativity. She’s also selling a number of lantern-shaped pieces, to be decorated and returned for firing. Ceramic Christmas trees are a steady seller along with plates, bowls and of course ornaments. “Parents are making their children’s handprints into ornaments for grandparents,” she noted. And business owners are ordering multiple mugs to decorate for their staff members.
“The possibilities,” Donovan said, “are endless.”
For more information contact Donovan at info@thecreationplacenh.com or 526-1222; Camp or Dopson, toyourartscontent@gmail.com; or Hussey at sipandsign@gmail.com or 834-2267.