LIKE MANY OF US, florist Melissa Traber is not sure what this holiday season will bring.
Still, Traber, a New Hampshire master floral designer at Renaissance Florals in Bristol, is optimistic that New Hampshire residents will make an extra special effort to “connect” with others in new ways as lockdowns continue and days get shorter.
The way they will do that, however, is still unclear.
“With Thanksgiving two weeks away, I’m completely unsure what’s going to happen,” Traber said earlier this month.
Celebrating the season with fresh wreaths, boxwood trees, poinsettias, Advent wreaths and other Christmas arrangements is a good place to start. Traber anticipates, however, that traditional signs of the season, like festive gatherings, and indoor centerpieces and displays, will be downsized due to the pandemic and the economic downturn. These micro get-togethers will also narrate the size and style of how people choose to decorate.
“Maybe we will have 50 orders, but they’ll be smaller, more modest. I think people have less money to spend,” Traber said, and added she’s selling fewer giftware items this year.
“We sell jewelry. We have a very eclectic selection of giftware, but this year I’ve scaled back because I don’t know what’s going to happen. And I think people’s disposable incomes are less.”
Traber herself is keeping things simple this year.
“It’s so funny. At my home, we usually host. We usually have like 15 people. Well, this year it’s going to be two. Since the groups are going to be smaller, I would imagine that people are just going to get small centerpieces. Everything’s smaller,” she said.
Connect with flowers
Traber has also noticed a change in what people plan to send now-distant friends and family.
“There’s been a shift in what people are ordering flowers for. A lot of your loved ones, you’re secluded from, so people are ordering flowers to connect.”
Sending floral centerpieces around the holidays can certainly brighten small family gatherings.
“I’m getting a lot of ‘just because,’ ‘thinking of you,’” she said of the messages people want to convey.
Traber’s shop offers a large variety of these holiday centerpieces, some with fun names like “Candy Cane Carnations,” which matches silver ornaments and candy-cane-style ribbons with red hypericum, white stock, and baby blue eucalyptus, while “Crimson and Ivory,” contains red roses, red gerberas, white hydrangea and seasonal greens. “Cozy & Comfy,” “Ruby Red Sleigh” and “Cupid’s Christmas” all feature lush red roses in festive vases. Nontraditional shades like peach and pink expand the options, but if you want to go the traditional route with red poinsettias, they have that, too.
Centerpiece options
Some may want to show grander gestures than sending table centerpieces.
“People (are) probably sending things like boxwood trees, which would be a nice Christmas reminder. It’s like a mini Christmas tree, but it’s a flower arrangement. It doesn’t have roots,” Traber said.
The rounded evergreen shrub is often a staple in holiday displays.
“People choose boxwood trees over poinsettias as they are a product brought in from outside and it has several uses. A table centerpiece, a Christmas tree, and lights create the feeling of Christmas. It is truly a mini Christmas tree,” said master floral designer Linda Siracusa of Copper Leaf Floral Design in Wolfeboro. Siracusa has a sister business called Linda’s Christmas Boxwood Trees, which decorates boxwoods and makes custom wreaths.
“My ideas for both trees and wreaths come from our surroundings. The decorations are all my own designs,” she said. The Wolfeboro resident agrees that people like to keep their boxwood around for as long as possible, and they aim to please.
“The boxwood is inserted in a wet oasis which keeps it fresh for many weeks. It is a perfect gift for the elderly and people who live alone. A number of customers are using this as their tree this year,” Siracusa said.
“People love to send Christmas cactus, amaryllis and poinsettias. That’s a biggie because you can send them early in December and then they’re good for the whole month. People will buy as many as we can make, and they love them because they go all through the season,” she adds.
Traditional is popular
Linda Gage, an employee at Demers Garden Center in Manchester, said they’re also gearing up for the season. They carry Christmas wreaths, trees, greens and bows, and other decorations — “just about everything,” she said.
When decorating with outdoor greens, classic colors like red and green continue to be popular choices here.
“We’re in New Hampshire and people are very traditional. They like red and green and they like plaid. Plaid never seems to go out of style,” Traber said.
“Some people like designs. Some people just like traditional red,” added Gage.
Gage expects business to pick up as the days inch closer to Christmas, and recommends that people keep their fresh greens, swag, and wreaths for their outdoor decorations outside, rather than indoors, as the heat can dry out the live plants.
Traber noted that decorating outside the home shows others that residents are in a cozy, yet festive mood, but still seek to connect with others.
“I think people are going to go big on decorating the outside. That’s where you can give your Christmas spirit from a distance, like the teddy bears in the window,” she said, referring to the teddy bears some residents posted in their windows and front yards this past spring for kids to spot while they were stuck at home.
Of living through the pandemic, Traber said, “We’re all gonna learn a few things from this, and I think it’s going to be some good stuff. Like spend more time with your family ... reset your priorities.”