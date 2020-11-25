THE HOLIDAYS ARE HERE, which is the perfect time to give thanks for family and friends and make a toast to good health.
For those looking to make a holiday-themed cocktail this festive season, Matt Trahan, co-founder of Sap House Meadery in Center Ossipee, suggested picking a drink you really like and learn all about it.
“Find out its history and the story behind the components,” he said.
In your research, he said you may find a cocktail is made differently in the Northeast compared to the South or across historical periods in which different ingredients may have been used.
“You’ll learn something interesting and you’ll have plenty of excuses to make and drink your favorite cocktail,” he said.
According to Beverage Manager Mario Alcapia at The Atlantic Grill in Rye, the key is to keep it simple and not overthink it.
“Prepare anything you can ahead of time,” he said. “Garnish glasses, portion out the ingredients and keep hot liquids in a crock-pot.”
He also suggested using store-bought ice.
“Home ice tends to melt quicker and waters down the drink,” he said.
As for trends in holiday drinks, Alcapia cited eggnog, peppermint cocktails and crushed or hanging candy canes.
“I also see holiday cocktails moving toward liquors that you don’t traditionally associate with the holidays like gin or bourbon,” he noted.
He said another trend is the use of ingredients that are more savory, such as simple syrups flavored with cranberry and rosemary, or spicy maple salted rims on glasses.
Regarding simple syrups, Trahan said they are not only “super easy” to make, but “really effective.”
“Just mix equal parts water and sugar in a sauce pan, bring to a simmer and whisk until the sugar has dissolved,” he explained. “Then drop in some kind of flavor component.”
Such components can include everything from cranberries and rosemary to spruce tips, juniper berries and wintergreen leaves.
“Some things take a little longer or shorter to impart the flavor, but it’s fun to experiment,” said Trahan, who said Sap House Meadery currently features a cranberry mead with rosemary simple syrup spritzer.
“The syrup takes 30 minutes to make and most of that time is waiting for it to heat up or cool down,” he added.
Trahan’s favorite holiday-themed mead drink, however, is of the spiced variety with fresh-pressed apple cider that is heated with a few slices of apples and a sprinkle of cinnamon, cardamom and allspice.
“A mug of that, once it starts getting a little chilly and the leaves are crunchy, is perfect,” he said.
As for final advice on how to make the best holiday drink, Trahan said practice makes perfect.
“You may just have to keep making variations to see what works best,” he said.
Alcapia agreed and added, “Just make sure you try all your drinks, too.”
Recipes to try at home Snap It Up Martini
Winner of the 2019 fall restaurant week drink competition from Beverage Manager Mario Alcapia, The Atlantic Grill.
• 2 ounces local apple infused vodka, which can be done in a large jar or glass bowl and left out on the counter
• 1 ounce ginger liquor (Domain de Canton)
• Apple simple syrup
• 1 ounce lime juice
I typically use 2 different apples (crisp apples work the best) and infuse for 2 to 3 days or until apples turn slightly brown to get the best flavor.
I take the vodka soaked apples and cook them down with a simple syrup and then strain. I also make an applesauce from the cooked-down apples.
Take all ingredients and shake over ice. Then strain into a chilled martini glass (I pre-freeze my martini glasses).
Garnish the rim with crushed Ginger Snaps (crush ginger snaps in food processor rim the glass with some of your apple simple and dip glass in your crushed ginger snaps).
To learn more about The Atlantic Grille, visit theatlanticgrill.com.
Spiced Mead
From Matt Trahan, co-founder, Sap House Meadery.
We make this at the meadery with a variety of our meads. The Vanilla Bean is a staple, but we had a two-year dark rum barrel-aged mead over the late summer that made a perfect combination.
You can heat on the stove or in the microwave in a pinch. Just grab your favorite mug, 4 ounces of mead and fill with cider. Garnish with a few thin apple slices and fan into the mug.
I like to mix cinnamon, cardamom and allspice and sprinkle a little of that on top of the floating apples.
To learn more about Sap House Meadery, visit saphousemeadery.com.