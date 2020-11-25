TAMI JOSLIN SEES a LOT as manager and baker for the Uptown Bakery in Claremont. But she’ll never forget one order from November 2020.
“A woman called yesterday and said she was sending flowers to her aunt, an older woman, who recently moved to the area to be near family,” Joslin recalled. “She asked if the florist could stop by here, and pick up a couple of little things for the aunt.” Joslin and her staff put together a miniature apple pie, a miniature pumpkin pie and two pieces of fudge, and the floral delivery person picked them up here and delivered them along with the flowers.”
With area residents celebrating the holidays closer to home, and seniors celebrating them even closer to home, desserts have become part of the takeout tablescape. Area bakers are responding with cakes, pies and cookie trays intended to bring comfort, at the close of a year like no other.
Joslin has seen an uptick in orders for to-go desserts such as the mini-pies. “People are ordering for their older loved ones, and the nursing homes want any treats to be from an official business,” she explained. Uptown Bakery packages their treats individually, using all COVID-19 precautions, and puts them in clear containers so the staff can see what’s being delivered.
In a time of tumult, her customers are going for the tried-and-true, Joslin said. “We’re doing apple pies, pumpkin pies, blueberry pies, sweet breads,” she explained. “It’s a ‘taste of comfort.’”
She’s amazed by the creativity of her customers, noting that some clients have opted for drive-by baby and bridal showers. “They’ll drop off the gift and receive an individually-packaged cupcake,” Joslin said. She’s also done a virtual graduation party, where two graduates from Sunapee sent a bottle of wine and a cake to a grandmother in Wyoming.
For Christmas Joslin expects an extension of the traditional items she baked for Thanksgiving. She’ll field “lots and lots of cookies,” including a popular gingerbread cookie patterned like an Ugly Sweater. She’ll do iced sugar cookies and Yule Logs. She has high hopes for her Apple Caramel Cheesecake Bars. And for customers facing the challenge of their lifetime, she’ll bake her heart out.
“Last year Christmas happened before COVID hit,” Joslin said, adding, “This year, who knows?”
Carolyn Castiglione, barista for Kay’s Cafe and Bakery in Hampton, has been “taking orders nonstop” for a week or so, she said just before Thanksgiving.
Kati Pittendreigh, manager for the Kay’s/Tino’s/Galley Hatch complex, contributed, “This year takeout in general is twice as busy as last year.”
Pies are doing especially well this year, Castiglione noted. “Pecan, pumpkin, apple, chocolate cream, key lime, coconut cream — everything we offer, they are ordering.”
Their managers have mastered the art of the low-contact pickup, Castiglione added. “Before, it was a free-for-all. Now they schedule pick-up for different times.”
They haven’t begun taking orders for Christmas yet, Castiglione said. “We do one holiday at a time.” Christmas orders can be made beginning the Friday after Thanksgiving.
“With the people I’ve spoken to, I ask, ‘Are you expecting a big gathering?’ and nobody is. They’re meeting with immediate family,” Castiglione said.
“But they still want pie,” Pittendreigh contributed.
At Kay’s, cakes do better at Christmas than pies, with a towering Black Forest cake and a Strawberry Gateau high on the leader board. While they won’t be doing Yule Logs stollen or fruitcake this year, the cafe has increased its variety of cookies and sell them by the pound. “It makes a great hostess gift,” Castiglione said, pointing out the variety: iced shortbread, chocolate-sprinkled, thumbprint “and tiny gingerbread people.”
The company includes Kay’s, the Galley Hatch, Tino’s and the Popovers restaurants in Portsmouth and Epping. All baking for the five restaurants is done out of the company’s commercial kitchen, also in Hampton, and they are baking up a holiday blizzard, Pittendreigh reported, with “thousands of pounds of butter, thousands of pounds of sugar.”
Tracy Patnaude, manager of the Black Forest Cafe and Bakery in Amherst, has also noticed a trend toward tradition, and also seen a shift from Thanksgiving pies to Christmas cakes. While she also doesn’t take Christmas orders till after Thanksgiving, her Thanksgiving orders have been fairly standard. “They’re picking up what they always pick up,” Patnaude said. “It’s more of a comfort thing.”
Black Forest doesn’t do special orders, she noted. But from its regular menu, she’s seen coconut and carrot cake as the most popular Christmas treats. She’s also excited about a new offering this year, the Black Forest Chocolate Mousse Cake.
“It’s a dark-chocolate, sour-cream cake with a sweet/tart cherry filling,” she reported. “And it’s covered in Swiss meringue buttercream, which is lighter than American buttercream, less cloying.”
The Black Forest also has a new baker specializing in Greek pastries, and customers can satisfy their sweet teeth with baklavah and semolina cookies, she said.
And though it’s been a challenging year, Patnaude is happy to report that, “People coming in are in good spirits.”
For more information or to order holiday treats, contact the Uptown Bakery at 542-8606; The Black Forest at 672-0500; or Kay’s Cafe at 918-6386.