Every year homeowners are faced with the classic question: Buy a real Christmas tree or skip the hassle and buy an artificial one? Some people choose to do both and have one of each filling their homes for the holidays.

If you choose a live, fresh cut tree, you’ve probably heard many suggestions over the years about how to care for that tree and make it last as long as you can. While your grandpa, family neighbor or know-it-all co-worker may have passed along their wisdom on the matter, here are some tips on what to do — and what to not do — from experienced folks at the National Christmas Tree Association.