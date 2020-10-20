Organizers of the state’s only remaining First Night are hoping to spread some holiday cheer as folks ring in 2021, though the fireworks, street dance and live performances have been cancelled.
Pro Portsmouth Executive Director Barbara Massar said on Tuesday that organizers have to take COVID-19 safety considerations into account as they approach the event, which may become a self-guided ice sculpture tour throughout the city on display for multiple days.
Massar said the worry is that if Portsmouth is the only community to hold an event on New Year's Eve, people from other cities and towns will flock to the area to join in the celebration.
“The potential is the one place that does it will be overrun. We don’t want to be that superspreader,” Massar said.
City Manager Karen Conard said even without some annual traditions such as First Night fireworks and the holiday parade, there will still be plenty for visitors to see and do, including taking an Instagram-able photo by the iconic tree in Market Square.
“Portsmouth will certainly still be festive,” Conard said. “We will make sure the tree is lit for people to enjoy.”
Valerie Rochon, president of The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth said “it would be awesome” if Pro Portsmouth goes forward with the self-guided ice sculpture tour idea.
Rochon said business owners in the city are thinking of creative ways to attract customers in the upcoming holiday months for small social events.
At least one restaurant is considering an ice bar.
“Some of our restaurants, they still want to stay open through the winter,” Rochon said. “We get those great days over the winter.”
Other restaurants that rely on indoor dining are adding partitions and upgrading their heating and cooling systems to accommodate customers, Rochon said.
Framed as a family-friendly event, First Night in Portsmouth dates back to 1986.