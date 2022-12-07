AT JACK’S CRACKERS in Keene, they believe crackers are a lot like life.
“It may be simple, but it doesn’t have to be boring,” noted owner Kevin Dremel, who said they make their crackers with wine, olive oil, and other simple ingredients without preservatives or artificial flavors.
Cut by hand and slow baked, Dremel said their crackers taste great on their own but also support and enhance other foods with which they are paired.
“We are inspired by the idea that something as simple as a cracker can have a depth of flavor that both stands on its own yet also complements other foods,” he said.
Noting most crackers are made in factories by machines and considered a commodity product, Dremel said they bring craft into a simple product and elevate it into something unique.
“Our goal is to create crackers that can have their own flavor, but also pair well with other foods and create something that tastes great,” he said. “It takes time to make our crackers by hand, but the results are really worth it.”
According to Dremel, their most popular flavors are Red Wine Crackers, Garlic Herb Crackers, and White Wine Crackers. Other unique flavors include Tomato Basil, Buttermilk Bacon, Dill, and Lavender Rosemary.
“We also do seasonal flavors as limited-edition offerings like Cranberry Cornbread, Maple Apple, Lemon Pistachio, and Strawberry,” he said.
Regarding their business name and why there is a cat on the label, Dremel said he and his family were adopted by three cats during a visit to a local animal shelter years ago. One of the cats was named Jack.
“He and his siblings took over the house — and we figured that if they’re running the house that they may as well run the business, too,” he said. “We have always referred to our cats as the Management Team. We have an option with our gift certificates to have management send a letter to the recipients that says the gift was recommended by the recipients’ household pets.”
Although Jack passed away a couple years ago, Dremel acknowledged that many folks call him by that name, to which he happily answers.
“We now have two additional cats that we refer to as junior management that are equally skilled in letting the humans know who’s really in charge,” he laughed.
Jack’s Crackers are sold at a number of different stores across the area and available for purchase online at jackscrackers.com. This year, Jack’s Crackers is also offering gift cards.
“Folks who purchase gift cards will receive a 15% off coupon to use for their own orders as a thank you for sharing the cracker love,” Dremel said.