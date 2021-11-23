HISTORICALLY, THOUSANDS OF VISITORS come from across the region to view La Salette’s 20-acre hillside holiday light display in Enfield, which features tens of thousands of multicolored lights.
“We start setting up the lights in early September,” explained Father John Sullivan. “It takes two to three months of work with a maintenance person and an electrician working the last few weeks to plug things in and put them in order.”
Featuring concerts, gift shop, nativity display, food and more, the Festival of Light Display begins Thanksgiving night and runs through Jan 2. The festivities begin in earnest on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 4:15 p.m. with a Bell Chimers concert followed by a blessing of the manger at 5 p.m., and Mass at 6 p.m.
Each year, the display is based on a different theme that focuses on trying “to put Christ into Christmas.”
“We focus on the religious theme and not just on Santa and the secular aspects of Christmas,” said Father Sullivan, who said last year’s theme was “Our Common Home.” “There was a carving of the Holy Family with the ecology of the world that commented on the importance of respecting the climate.”
This year’s theme is “Mary Uniting All Cultures,” which centers on the notion that Mary is the Mother of God.
“Even though this is a Catholic shrine, we try to make it open to all people — people of other Christian denominations, people of no religion, Jewish people, everyone,” he said.
This year, La Salette is celebrating 175 years since the apparition of the Mother of God in France, an event Father Sullivan referred to as the reason for La Salette’s founding.
“It represents Mary calling us to come back to her son to realize our dependence on God and our need to support one another,” he said. “We try to make La Salette a center of reconciliation … We have had a pastor of a Lutheran church, a Muslim, a Native American, and others come to speak at the church.”
There is no charge to view La Salette’s Festival of Light Display, and Father Sullivan said everyone is invited to visit.
“We will have hot chocolate, cider, coffee and tea served in the cafeteria,” he added. “We also have a gift shop where people can get religious figures for their stables and Christmas cards, etcetera.”
While they encourage people to visit the chapel and mangers, he said visitors should remain in the parking lot to view the lights.
“We do not want people walking throughout the lights for safety reasons,” added Father Sullivan, who said he hopes people view the lights as a metaights phor.
“No matter what religion you are, or even if you are of no religion, we see the lights as a sign of hope and reconciliation to bring us closer to God and to one another,” he said.
To learn more about La Salette, or their Festival of Light Display, visit lasaletteofenfield.org.