LACONIA – The Hazel Duke Dinner, in its fifth decade, carried on its tradition Thursday with a twist -- takeout only because of COVID-19.
Held from noon until 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, United Church of Christ, the event is named after Duke, a longtime Laconia public school teacher and church member, who, before her death some 50 years ago, endowed the meal.
Although it took some time off earlier this decade due to a shortage of volunteers, the dinner has returned in recent years, and in 2020, had the pandemic not hit, would again have been a sit-down, buffet, said Hollis Thompson.
With her husband Greg and others at the Congregational Church of Laconia, United Church of Christ, Thompson has revitalized the Duke Dinner, which this year again featured a free, traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and glazed carrots.
With each meal, recipients also got plastic-ware, salt, pepper, sugar, napkins, a bottle of water and a slice of pie.
The serving was done by volunteers from the elevator foyer in the church while the community members stood outside in the cold rain, nearly all of them masked-up and maintaining a social distance, waiting their turns.
A day earlier, Hollis and her fellow volunteers – including Ila Mattila, Donna Wilson, Nancy Barth, Andy Giovanni, and Bob Nerbonne – prepped and pre-cooked what they could in the church’s kitchen, returning Thursday morning to complete the job.
Later, they formed a human chain to provide serve the meals, with Nerbonne at its head.
He greeted each expression of gratitude with his own: “We’re glad you’re here,” he’d say, in handing over the Thanksgiving meal or meals.
Francis Hilliard, 51, of Laconia, came out with his dog “Dozer” to say hello to some of the other people he knew would also be at what Thompson dubbed the Hazel Duke Meal and to get some food for himself, too.
“This is a very good thing,” he said, before he and Dozer gently ambled off toward Main Street.
On Wednesday, Mattila, who was making the sausage dressing, said “there’s fewer of us, but we work together well.”
Hollis said fears of COVID-19 meant fewer volunteers, especially because a significant number of would-be volunteers were older and potentially more susceptible.
But nonetheless, she said, everything that needed to be done, was.
Barth noted that the church “has stepped up” its food outreach programs since March, when the pandemic hit and Laconia public schools were shut down as a result.
A consequence of that closure, she explained, was that 'Got Lunch! Laconia', a food program that was founded at the church a decade ago and intended to provide food to students during the summer, had to be expanded backward into the spring and also extended into the fall.
To address food insecurity, Hollis said the Congregational Church of Laconia, United Church of Christ also delivers meals twice weekly to the Belknap House family shelter, and works with partners such as the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, the latter on the Hands Across the Table initiative.
Asked what she hoped the public knew about the Hazel Duke Dinner, Hollis replied it was that “we care about our community and even though it’s just one meal, it’s an important meal and we’re just glad to be a part of it.”