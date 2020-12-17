The Spezeskis of Manchester have been making their home at 171 Holly Avenue a holiday-season spectacle for years, and no pandemic is getting in their way this year.
J.C. Spezeski (at far right) says he has been helping his dad, John Michael, set up the display since he was 4 years old. He is now 20 and in college.
The magic doesn’t happen overnight — they start putting the decorations up on Oct. 1 each year.
