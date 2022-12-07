Lucas Roasting - pic1

WHEN TROY AND JENNICA Lucas were living in Virginia and starting their coffee business, a customer asked them if they had an “Italian Roast” variety. “Our varieties were not dark enough for his liking,” Troy Lucas explained. The couple experimented with the blend, which is one of the darkest coffee roasts, and finally came up with a variety they tried on the potential customer.

“He said we nailed it,” Lucas reported.