WHEN TROY AND JENNICA Lucas were living in Virginia and starting their coffee business, a customer asked them if they had an “Italian Roast” variety. “Our varieties were not dark enough for his liking,” Troy Lucas explained. The couple experimented with the blend, which is one of the darkest coffee roasts, and finally came up with a variety they tried on the potential customer.
“He said we nailed it,” Lucas reported.
The Lucases like the personal touch as they roast signature small-batch coffees from their Wolfeboro facility, Lucas Roasting Company. What began as a hobby is now a passion, as they develop and serve their own flavors.
Lucas dates his interest in good coffee from when he was a junior in college and moved off campus. The Indiana native noted that the new digs had a space that lent itself to a small performance venue. He hosted the “traditional parties with alcohol,” but he wanted more and began hosting coffee houses with live entertainment. And he began looking at the coffee he served.
“It was good coffee, but not over the top,” Lucas recalled.
He met Jennica, a New Hampshire native, when he was doing a year of volunteer service with the Church of the Brethren. The young couple hit it off, and Jennica joined Troy on his second year of volunteer service, this time with Habitat for Humanity. They moved around for a few more years and, in 2002, moved back to Jennica’s native New Hampshire and settled in Laconia. Jennica, originally from Epsom, worked for a doctor’s office while Lucas worked as a counselor with Family Strength.
That was where the seed was planted for his coffee passion. He and his boss, Jack Collins, took to chilling out over coffee after their staff meetings. “We wanted to end with something positive, and we both loved coffee,” Lucas recalled. “We began to discuss random coffee-related facts.”
Collins told Lucas that the best coffee was roasted at home, and Lucas took the words to heart. The couple moved back to Virginia for a short time, he started roasting at home, and “As soon as I started, our friends and family started saying, ‘Holy Cow!’”
At that time he had a Hottop brand coffee roaster, where he could roast a half pound at a time, Lucas recalled.
“I kept toying around with it,” he said.
Ironically, the young entrepreneurs’ first business wasn’t coffee, but biscotti. After living in Pennsylvania for a while, their Amish neighbors presented them with a recipe box. Both Lucases fell in love with the homemade biscotti, and they started baking and selling at farmers markets. It was a natural progression to adding the coffee, he said, because “coffee and biscotti go well together.”
The biscotti turned out to be labor-intensive, and they eventually closed that operation to focus on the coffee. He bought a 7-kilo roaster, which could roast 15 pounds at a time, and built a shed to house it. Now back in New Hampshire, he said, they “blew out the space” and outgrew it.
Nowadays they enjoy running Lucas Roasting Company in Wolfeboro. They test new flavors on customers, family and friends, which is called “cupping,” he said. Their circle gives them feedback, which often goes into the process.
The Lucases source their beans from all over the world, and their coffees won the WMUR TV Viewer’s Choice award for Best Coffee in 2020 and 2022. In addition to retail sales, they also do custom blends and private labels. All coffee is shipped within one or two days of roasting, he said.
Their most popular blend continues to be the Italian Roast, inspired by that Virginia customer. Lucas Roasting Company also offers several holiday blends, which could be given as gifts or enjoyed at one’s fireside. “Our Holiday Grog,” he said, “is our number-one flavored coffee in winter.”
Lucas Roasting also offers peppermint, mocha, and a dozen other seasonal flavors, he said. Currently, he’s working on his Holiday Blend, “which changes a little every year,” he said.
Last year’s Holiday Blend was especially successful, with regular customers asking if it was coming back.
Lucas is sure they’ll see the Holiday Blend again. “Like Santa, it always comes back,” he said. “Coffee is good to believe in, too.”