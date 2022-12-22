Winning homeowners
The 100 Becker St. home of Ryan Kalantzis, left, and Chad Stanton, along with their English bulldog, Rocky, on Thursday in Manchester.

In Manchester, these guys are tops for Christmas spirit

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Ryan Kalantzis of Manchester said he has the holidays on his mind in the fall and starts in September or October sketching out where all the outdoor displays will go on the lawn. He does an inventory of all the decorations they have, and start putting up displays little by little, starting with the corners of the yard with Chad Stanton and of course, Rocky, the 2-year-old English bulldog.

This is the second year that their 100 Becker St. home has won the citywide holiday decorations contest held by the city.