Holiday travel
Buy Now

Juliette Harik heads for the gate with her daughter, Eva, 5, at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Michael Kennedy was heading home to St. Louis on Monday for Thanksgiving, lugging two large hockey duffel bags.

“One is just dirty clothes,” Kennedy said after checking in for his flight at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. “I’m going to have my mom wash them.”

Holiday travel
Buy Now

Michael Kennedy makes his way through Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Monday, heading home to St. Louis for Thanksgiving.