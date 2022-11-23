Bring a lunch for the picnic tables, try the pressed cider and take a tractor-pulled hayride.
MIRACLE ACRES FARM owners Joy and Dave Wheeler are expecting a lot of foot traffic this holiday season.
Starting the day after Thanksgiving, about 300 to 400 people will trek to the Milford farm in search of the perfect Christmas tree.
“We really get a lot of people — they keep us hopping that Friday and Saturday. Last year, we did probably three-quarters of our sales just on Friday and Saturday alone, right after Thanksgiving,” Joy said.
“We have a nice clientele. And they know to come early.”
Their Christmas tree sales are so swift that you may miss it if you’re not on your toes.
“We sold so many that the trees started getting short. We had to close in eight days,” Joy rememberd.
Trees will go fast
About 450 “u-cut” trees will be available this year from roughly 10,000 specimens on the 65-acre, family-owned and operated farm. Customers can choose from a selection of mostly balsam fir and a few spruce. When most trees in the farm are under 6 feet, they’ll generally stop selling to save them for next year.
Harvestable Christmas trees at Miracle Acres are about 6 to 10 feet tall and anywhere from 7 to 14 years old; trees grow at their own pace before becoming harvestable.
Don’t expect the larger trees to stick around, though.
“I think cut-your-own customers have learned, the earlier you get there, the better the selection and the bigger the trees. The big ones go fast,” said Dave.
But he reminds customers to measure carefully. When buying a Christmas tree, a little trick of the eye occurs. That “u-cut” tree may actually be too big or tall to fit in your home.
“Once you drag them through the door, they look humongous,” he said.
So it’s always better to get a taller tree that you can be cut to fit.
“They can always make them short, but after you cut it, it’s hard to grow it,” he said.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, trees are also renewable and recyclable. For every Christmas tree harvested, one to three seedlings are planted the next spring.
There’s not as much tree-trimming and shaping at Miracle Acres as you might expect, though they can provide that “Hershey’s kiss” Christmas tree shape that some like.
The Wheelers have found many prefer what Joy has coined “field cuts,” which are lightly pruned trees that give off that natural look.
Family fun
Hot chocolate, along with freshly pressed cider from Currier Orchards in Merrimack, will be available, weather-permitting.
“We press fresh cider from our own apples every weekend until Thanksgiving. We’re happy we can add to the outdoor experience on a fellow local farm during the holiday season,” said orchard manager and cider-maker Joy Currier in an email. Currier suggests adding a cinnamon stick and a slice of orange to hot cider for a special treat.
“We like to support our fellow farmers,” Dave said.
Customers can make a day out of their trip to the farm.
“We have some people that come in and bring their lunches and they hang out all day. They’ll sit at the picnic tables and make themselves at home, or they sit around the campfire. And we have a spot in the pavilion where we can hang the crafts. Plan to have fun,” Joy said.
Though the final lineup isn’t available, local artisans will sell crafts, and Joy makes machine embroidery Christmas ornaments. They can make wreaths while people are looking for their tree, then have it ready by the time they’re done shopping.
“You can’t get ‘em much fresher,” Dave said.
Customers can sit around the campfire or take a tractor-pulled wagon ride, which tours the site and its geological features.
“We show them the baby trees and what we do. There’s some huge boulders on the farm. We got one that’s probably 20-30 feet long, and one 16 feet tall,” Dave mentioned.
Running the farm
For a Christmas tree farm to thrive, patience, experience and hard work are needed all year.
After growing Christmas trees for about 30 years, the Wheelers know a thing or two about keeping away pesky bugs. Instead of using herbicides, insecticides, or hay, or letting native weeds sprout, the Wheelers grow grass in the fields that they constantly mow.
“Mowing keeps grass down and aphids and bugs off the trees. We let nature take care of things,” Dave said.
It’s also a locally-proven method.
“I think we figured it out ... just by listening to some of the old-timers. It’s a lot less expensive to just mow and not have to keep on spraying sprays. That’s a little healthier too,” Joy added.
The Wheelers often buy seedlings from the New Hampshire State Forest Nursery, get seeds from a nursery in Michigan, which has a similar climate, or start plants in pots. Some time in May, “right after the wet season,” they start watering the trees in earnest.
The summer of 2021 was dry, but farm employees kept the farm afloat, though Joy admits this summer was a challenge.
“I busted my butt irrigating the trees,” she said.
“It’s a lot of work. I’m doing 12 hours a day of changing from one sprinkler to the next. I just keep it going 12 hours a day, every single day,” she added.
To keep your tree happy for longer, Joy said customers can add a cup of Sprite to the tepid water in the tree’s reservoir, as plants feed on sugar.
But keeping the right level of the water is really vital.
“Make sure that the level of the water never goes below the cut of the tree, because it will seal off. If the bottom of the tree dries, then it won’t take up water,” Joy explained.
Cut-your-own Christmas trees are $65 each. Fresh-cut Frasier and balsam fir trees are priced as marked; tree netting is available for $2 per tree. They’re open Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, from 9 a.m. to dark, and closed on Sundays. Customers are requested to wait until 9 to arrive.
Miracle Acres Farm is at 523 Mason Road, Milford. Call 603-765-2893 or visit miracleacresfarm.net for more information.