THIS IS A STORY about a baker’s dream.
A former preschool teacher for 26 years, Christy Skinner always made pastries and cakes on the side and for special occasions.
“I was always the one baking the cakes,” she said about get-togethers with family and friends.
With encouragement from her husband, Jason, she realized she could keep her job and still go to culinary school. So Skinner decided to pursue her passion.
“Once I had my pastry arts degree, I said, ‘now we got to do something with it.’ So we jumped right in and bought the trailer and started there.”
Mystic Sugar Bakery began in a trailer in a resort parking lot in North Conway. From the beginning, Skinner baked a glittery gala of treats like jumbo cupcakes, salty-sweet cookies and pies, though the options weren’t as many as there are today.
Eventually they found a building with more kitchen space in North Conway Village, where she makes cookies the size of your hand (so say her customers), jumbo cupcakes with various whimsical frostings piled on top, pies, and macarons, when the weather is right.
Skinner, originally from Virginia Beach, thought it would be fun to name the cupcakes after various fairy tales because it “made it easier to name the cupcakes.”
The theme went hand-in-hand with her background as a preschool teacher. “It just came natural,” she said.
And the flavors match the names, somehow. “Wicked Stepmother” is chocolate cake filled with raspberry jam and fudge buttercream. “This Little Piggy” is maple-soaked blueberry cake, maple buttercream, a wedge of waffle and candied bacon. “True Love’s Kiss,” includes “moscato-scented cake filled with moscato-soaked peaches, moscato buttercream and sprinkles.”
They’re not all fairytale names, though — there’s also Pixie Kisses, Mystic Unicorn, and The Three Lemons — vanilla cake with lemon curd, lemon buttercream and sour lemon candy.One elusive item is her macarons, which she calls her “unicorn,” because it takes extra time and skill to put together.
“They’re super finicky. If it’s raining outside, they don’t work ... if it’s too hot, if it’s too cold ... . It’s a meringue-based cookie and slight humidity differences will (affect) them.”
There’s also a dash of decadent mystery in Mystic Sugar’s treats. The “Dark Magic” cupcake is devil’s food cake with fudge buttercream and a “sprinkling of magic.”
It’s unclear what the ‘magic’ is, but the mystery has helped the locally popular store continue to grow in reputation.
New Hampshire has noticed her handiwork. In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Skinner’s Brown Butter Chocolate Chip cookie was nominated the best in the state by Yelp, and was listed in Bake magazine.
“Our claim to fame right now is our chocolate chip cookie. We’re really proud of that one.”
She said its special ingredient is browning the butter before using it in the recipe.
“We’ve got a few little secret ingredients in there. They’re very rich. And they’re huge. And they’re loaded with really good chocolate. But the brown butter is what makes a difference,” she said.
Superfans testimonial
Michele Marks and Mike Nicholaou of Chicago often stop by when visiting with family in the area. They got hooked on her chocolate chip cookies, and from there tore through the list of fairy tale cupcakes and other treats.
It was easy for the two to name the cupcakes, but difficult to choose their favorites.
Nicholaou is a big fan of the brown butter chocolate chip cookie; Marks’ favorites were many. They included Pixie Kisses, Dark Magic, Fairy Godmother, Mystic Unicorn, and Wicked Stepmother, “a chocolate cake with a big swirl of chocolate icing, with all the glitter on it, and a raspberry on top,” Marks said.
And she’s partial to the “Everything But the Kitchen Sink” cookie — a buttered popcorn cookie with pretzels, potato chips, butterscotch and white chocolate chips.
Her top choice was the Big Bad Wolf: chocolate cake filled with cannoli cream, vanilla butter cream with chocolate chips and a cannoli chip.
One day, the two surprised Skinner by walking into the store wearing homemade T-shirts with the store’s logo and the words “Official Taste Testers” on it.
Giant and overboard
Forget dainty and delicate things like petite fours — Skinner goes big and bold.
“Instead of going really tiny and cute, we just go giant and overboard. People have come to expect that that’s where you come when you need a lot of big things.”
How much bigger?
“The cupcakes are bigger than the ones that you can get in the store. Ours are the size of the jumbo muffins.”
Marks put it another way.
“If you sat a cookie in your hand, it would take up from the heel of your hand to your fingertip, easily.”
“The cupcakes are bigger than a baseball. The cookies are like a thick coaster. She gives generous portions,” said Nicholaou.
Skinner also makes sure to use a generous helping of sparkly, edible glitter.
“Everything has glitter on it (and) a lot of sparkle. They’re just as pretty as they are good,” she said.
According to Marks, Skinner’s black Kitchenaid mixer is “all blinged out,” and covered with gold, glittery stickers.
Holiday delights
This holiday season, Skinner is planning pies, dessert charcuterie boards, cookie tins, cinnamon roll trays, peppermint bark (with sprinkles and glitter) and truffle boxes. Other signature items include eggnog cheesecake with a gingersnap crust and buttermilk biscuits,
The cinnamon roll tray features four flavors, “cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, we have a blueberry streusel cinnamon roll, a caramel apple pie cinnamon roll and drunken monkey bread.”
There are new jumbo cupcakes for the season, too.
The “Jack Frost” is chocolate cake with peppermint ganache and peppermint buttercream. The “Gingerbread Man” cupcake has gingerbread cake, cinnamon cream cheese buttercream, and has a little gingerbread man on top. A “Humpty Dumpty” cupcake is vanilla cake, eggnog custard and a bourbon buttercream.
Her dessert charcuterie trays feature pieces of waffles, cookies and other treats with four different buttercream frostings for dipping. “We’ve got the cookie wedges, brownie bites, Rice Krispie treats, and our Belgian waffles. It’s like a little cookies and dip situation. A group of 10 could very easily nibble on those,” she said.
Skinner appreciates her local customers who have followed her to new locations as she’s moved around.
“It’s just that kind of town ...we have a lot of local, loyal customers that come in all the time,” she said.
And she likes to try out different recipes with her customers
“I love experimenting with different flavors. We have a butterscotch Chinese five spice cookie that took a little while to catch on. Once they tasted it they realized it was really good.”
Another welcome addition is a peppermint chocolate shortbread. “That one was really well received because you don’t see chocolate shortbread very often,” she said.
“Our customers do not hesitate to let us know if it’s something that they really enjoy. We try to keep those in rotation; we’ll take requests,” she added.
She advises people to check their Facebook page, call ahead, or come into the store to place holiday orders. The Friday before Christmas is the last day to pick up orders.
Call 603-383-3067 or visit mysticsugarbakery.com for more information.