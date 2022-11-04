US-NEWS-NANTUCKET-RANKS-AMONG-TOP-CHRISTMAS-1-MLV.jpg

It’s never too early to decide on Christmas plans, and Travel + Leisure has ranked the top 25 towns in the United States to celebrate — with Massachusetts’ very own Nantucket near the top of the list.

The popular summer vacation destination is known for its beaches, scallops and lighthouses, but turns up the heat during the holidays for its annual Christmas Stroll celebration. On the first weekend of December (the 2nd through the 4th), Nantucket will be alight with 7-foot-tall Christmas trees, wine tastings, home tours and more, according to the publication.