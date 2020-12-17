JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A Jeffersonville native is sharing the "Santa spirit" through a series of books.
Yvonne Vissing is the author of five books focused on Santa Claus, which she wrote and self-published during the pandemic to offer a message of hope amid a difficult time.
"COVID has taken a terrible hit on families and children, and I started thinking...I might feel sorry for myself during lockdown, but think of how awful the holidays could be for families and children in distress," Vissing said. "I was thinking, what would make me happy would be to make someone else happy, and I started thinking about Santa."
Vissing is from Jeffersonville but now lives in New Hampshire, where she works as a pediatric sociologist, professor of healthcare studies and children's human rights expert. In addition to the books, she also created a website and Facebook page all about Santa.
She portrays Santa as "inclusive, multicultural, diverse spirit of loving-kindness," and shows that caring for others is the essence of the "Santa spirit," she said.
"The Santa Claus character has always been constructed from positive attributes of a variety of men, women and mythical characters from around the world that emphasize the importance of building strong communities and caring for one another," Vissing said. "People around the world continue, every day, to go out of their way to help others."
Her series features books for both adults and children. The books include "Reimagine Santa," "The Santa Spirit," "The ABC's of the Santa Spirit for Adults," "The Legend of the Santa Stocking" and "The Santa Spirit Advent Calendar Book: COVID Edition."
Vissing's father, Richard Vissing, was the Jeffersonville mayor for more than 20 years. He served in World War II with Jim Yellig, a man from Santa Claus, Indiana, who became an iconic Santa.
"I guess during the war, when the soldiers would be in a community, they would try to do things for kids, because the war was taking such a hard hit on them, and they were trying to figure out who would be Santa," Vissing said. "[Someone] said to Jim, the story goes, you're from Santa Claus, Indiana, so you get to be Santa Claus. He came back and helped found Santa Claus Land."
Her father drove Yellig during Christmas parades, and she grew up with visits to Santa Claus Land.
Her fascination with Santa has continued as an adult, and she has researched Santa for about a decade, she said. In her research, she learned about benevolent Santa-like figures in countries around the world.
These characters in history and mythology went by different names but had similar attributes, she said.
When the pandemic hit, she started writing and releasing the books so they would be available in time for the holiday season.
The book "Reimagine Santa" is aimed at adults, and she provides a comprehensive look into the history of Santa character, the ways he has evolved over the years, why it is good to believe in him and how Santa can continue to transform for "an inclusive, diverse, and respectful world."
"The Santa Spirit" picture book shows that the "spirit of joy and loving-kindness" that Santa embodies can be shared by anyone, she said.
"I constructed a picture book for children that's really beautiful," she said. "It shows diverse multicultural characters coming to families of any form — single parents, grandparent-led families, two-parent families, gay and lesbian families."
In the "Legend of the Santa Stocking," she portrays family members who place notes in each other's stockings saying what they love and value about each other.
"I want to shift to kids learning that kindness is really what it's all about, and we need to know that we matter," Vissing said.
The advent calendar book includes a series of activities and readings families can enjoy in the 24 days before Santa's arrival. Families can do the no-cost activities together without leaving their homes, she said.
Vissing wants her books and the idea of the "Santa spirit" to be an inspiration for both kids and adults.
"I'm a human rights advocate, and I think we need to be very respectful of one another," Vissing said. "I really hope that this silly little phrase — the Santa spirit — will catch on as a social movement and move people to be more kind and loving."
