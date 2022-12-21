Juston McKinney

It’s in that wide-eyed look of disbelief, and that little crack in his voice as exasperation clearly mounts.

“The pandemic, a divided political climate, inflation … The best story I could find coming out from 2022 was about a planet-killing asteroid that’s hiding behind the sun (and) could hit Earth. But that’s a ways out, so we’ve got to find a way to have fun,” says wry Newmarket comedian Juston McKinney.