It’s in that wide-eyed look of disbelief, and that little crack in his voice as exasperation clearly mounts.
“The pandemic, a divided political climate, inflation … The best story I could find coming out from 2022 was about a planet-killing asteroid that’s hiding behind the sun (and) could hit Earth. But that’s a ways out, so we’ve got to find a way to have fun,” says wry Newmarket comedian Juston McKinney.
His annual year-in-review shows in Portsmouth and Manchester are a balm to anyone feeling bombarded by life.
He’s been doing his annual year in review, in which he walks audiences through a slide show and commentary of highs and lows of humanity, for about eight years.
But it’s been challenging to find the silver lining in the last three.
He dubbed his 2020 wrap-up shows “Good Riddance,” and when things didn’t get much better in the following 12 months, he summed it up as “2021 Sucked, Too.”
Now 2022 has just left him, well, temporarily speechless in a recent phone interview.
“I don’t have a title card yet … maybe “Thank God, It’s Through: A Year in Review.”
McKinney will play The Music Hall in Portsmouth, at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, and 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29, and then move to the Rex Theatre in downtown Manchester for shows at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
McKinney, a Portsmouth native, is a fixture on Granite State stages.
His latest comedy special, “The Bright Side,” was filmed last year at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.
“This is my fifth one-hour special, and it’s free!” an animated McKinney says, plugging his YouTube Channel.
He blames doubling electric rates, inflation and other financial woes as the reason he’s giving fans — and potential new show-goers — a gift this holiday season. It went up Sept. 1 and as of early this week, it’s gotten nearly 255,000 views.
“People seem to dig it,” he says in an interview that’s once again upbeat despite the state of the world.
He calls the year-end series of shows a beast to put together. It’s not just 365 days to sort through, it’s representing all the quirks of New England living as well.
For his part McKinney spent seven years as a York County Deputy Sheriff patrolling Maine woods before turning to standup as a living. He has appeared on several Comedy Central shows and his TV and movie credits include “The King of Queens,” “The Zoo Keeper” and “Here Comes the Boom.”
He and Jeff Koen shared screenwriting duties and starred in “Suck it Up,” which premiered at the New Hampshire Film Festival in 2019.
And there are laughs in the McKinney household, which includes McKinney’s wife, Jennifer, who works in human resources, and his sons Jack, 15, and Josh, 12.
Around this time of year, a popular Facebook video filmed a few years ago resurfaces during the holiday season. In it, McKinney and Jack, stand outside, the branches of an evergreen in the background framing their winter coats, hats and gloves. McKinney talks about the proper way to pick out a Christmas tree before the ground is covered by a winter storm.
Cut to the basement of their house. “That’s a beauty,” McKinney says encouragingly as Jack troops to the basement and then yanks a pre-lit artificial tree up the steps.
His younger son, Josh, 12, is quick on his feet as well. In a memorable wrestling match in the house, Josh and McKinney were grappling for a hold on the other while doing some competitive trash talking. When McKinney challenged him with “Who’s the best dad in the world?”
Josh’s response was “Not you!”
“I said, ‘How can you say that?’,” McKinney recalls. “And he said, ‘My parents taught me not to lie.”
He relates the story in a phone interview as he dashes to pick up his sons from school. They don’t do school buses because “there are way too many stops.”
McKinney practices a mock apology that drips with sarcasm. “I’m so sorry there is no ‘express bus’ just for you,” he says, before he admitting that taking them to school and picking them up is a regular thing.
Another family member who gets regular play in McKinney’s act is his father, who in early December is usually papering Portsmouth with flyers about the annual Music Hall shows.
But heart surgery and a bout of pneumonia led to a prolonged stay at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“That’s weighing on me a little bit, but it looks good,” McKinney said. “He’s getting better and better. He’s planning to be at one of my shows. He’s never missed one in Portsmouth.”
For ticket information, go right to the venue at palacetheatre.org or themusichall.org. There’s been some hoopla about show-goers inadvertently landing on third-party websites. Tickets are $35 at the Rex and $28-$34 at the Music Hall.