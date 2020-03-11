Easter is near. Looking for an Easter Egg Hunt in your town? If there is one, you'll likely find it here!
This page is currently being updated. Last update: 3/11/2020
APRIL 3
Concord: 3-8 p.m. Bektash Shrine Ctr., 189 Pembroke Rd., Concord. Easter Eggstravaganza is a colorful, fun festival for family and friends with over 150 spectacular Easter Gift Baskets to win, family-friendly live entertainment, a silent auction, special mega-raffles, kids’ activities, refreshments and "selfies" with live characters - including The Easter Bunny!
APRIL 4
Concord: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Bektash Shrine Ctr., 189 Pembroke Rd., Concord. Easter Eggstravaganza is a colorful, fun festival for family and friends with over 150 spectacular Easter Gift Baskets to win, family-friendly live entertainment, a silent auction, special mega-raffles, kids’ activities, refreshments and "selfies" with live characters - including The Easter Bunny!
Hooksett: 9:30 a.m. Hooksett Library, 31 Mount St. Mary's Way, Hooksett. All ages are welcome to join us for our annual Egg Hunt! Enjoy crafts and games, raffles to benefit the Friends of the Hooksett Library and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available to be printed on site for $1. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to take pictures. Hunts are held by age group.
Merrimack: 2020 Easter Egg Hunt - 10 a.m. Wasserman Park, 116 Naticook Rd., Merrimack. Come and join Merrimack Parks & Recreation and Merrimack Friends & Families for the 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Wasserman Park. For this year's event, we have 10,000 Easter eggs ready to hand out between our 5 different groups. Each group has a specific time for their Easter Egg Hunt. All children should bring their own- Easter basket to collect your eggs in. For Merrimack Residents ONLY.
Nashua: 10 a.m. Lyons Field, Allds St., Nashua. There are multiple time slots to choose from. Please note the following information: Children 2 years & older are welcome to participate. Children between 2-5 years must be accompanied by an adult during the hunt. While each time slot is open to all ages, the 10:30 and 11:30 time slots are reserved for children ages 2-5. Bring your own basket! We will also have a bounce house, face painting and more - all free of charge. Only children participating in the Egg Hunt need to register for tickets. Parents/adults do NOT need tickets.
Rindge: 9:30 a.m. Wellington Park, 283 Wellington Rd., Rindge. Peter Cotton Tail is back and more creative than ever before in his hiding places at Wellington Park. The Recreation Department is hosting our "Annual Easter Egg Hunt" There will be a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny at 9:30am and the Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10:00am Sharp. Ages: 1– 10.
Stratham: 8:30 a.m. Stratham Hill Park, 270 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham. The Easter bunny will be arriving at 8:30 a.m. for photos curiosity of our Stratham Fire Department. Find a GOLDEN TICKET in an egg at the hunt and turn it in to the Parks and Recreation office with in a week of the event for a 'special' prize. Please limit the special eggs to one per family.
Windham: 9 a.m. Town Hall, 4 N. Lowell Rd., Windham. Get your photo taken with The Easter Bunny from 9:15-10:30 a.m. Parking is available behind the Bartley House, and at the Windham Presbyterian Church, as the Town Hall parking lot will be closed. Three hunts by age, starting at 9 a.m. Please plan to arrive early as the hunts happen very quickly!
APRIL 5
Concord: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Bektash Shrine Ctr., 189 Pembroke Rd., Concord. Easter Eggstravaganza is a colorful, fun festival for family and friends with over 150 spectacular Easter Gift Baskets to win, family-friendly live entertainment, a silent auction, special mega-raffles, kids’ activities, refreshments and "selfies" with live characters - including The Easter Bunny!
Manchester: 11:30 a.m. St. Anselm College, 100 St. Anselm Dr., Manchester. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt begins promptly at 12:30 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be on campus for photos! Snacks and coffee will be provided, baked goods are always welcome. Each family will receive a $5 voucher for lunch in Davison Hall. $20 per family of 4.
APRIL 10
Milford: Adult Easter Egg Hunt - 6 p.m. Keyes Park, 45 Elm St. West Entrance, Milford. $20 per person. Adult Prizes (No Alcohol).
APRIL 11
Bedford: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. NH Sportsplex Building #2, 68 Technology Dr., Bedford. Don’t miss the 12th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Festival! 10,000 plastic colored eggs filled with candy and prizes will be ready on the fields for the children to gather in a controlled environment. Each family will receive a ticket with a specific time to enter the egg gathering part of the event. This is for safety and also allows for families to take pictures and enjoy the egg gathering. There will be plenty of eggs for everyone! Live entertainment, a magic show, the Easter Bunny, princesses, Joey the Kangaroo from Launch trampoline Park, special mascots, bouncy houses, games, silent auction, bake sale, huge raffle for Easter Baskets and more! $8 per person or $28 per family (family package 4-7 people).
Claremont: 9:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt for 1st Grade & Younger. Arrowhead Recreation Area, 18 Robert Easter Way Claremont.
Exeter: 11 a.m. Swasey Parkway, 316 Water St., Exeter. The Easter bunny will be in Exeter again this spring. Swasey Parkway will be filled with brightly colored Easter eggs with a six lucky youngsters finding the special eggs! Join us rain, snow, or shine for this fun event. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the event with a chance to get pictures with the bunny! There will be three hunts (pre-school, grade K-2, and grades 3-5) with prize baskets for "special eggs" found. Please bring your own bag or basket for eggs too.
Greenland: 10 a.m. Rolling Green Nursery, 64 Breakfast Hill Rd., Greenland. Mark your calendars for a morning of outdoor fun with the kids. Join us for an Easter Egg Hunt here at our beautiful, 9-acre nursery, and enjoy a photo opportunity with Peter Rabbit himself.
Hooksett: 1:30 p.m. Bass Pro Shops, 2 Commerce Dr.,, Hooksett. Join Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett for an Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter egg hunt is for children ages 2-10. Check-in: 1:30-2 p.m. At check-in you will get a paper telling you what departments to go to. Hunt time: 2-3 p.m. After you collect 5 eggs, bring them to the drop off table and get your candy. Please bring a basket/bag to collect your eggs, we will have a limited supply for kids that don’t have a bag.
Manchester: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Stark Park, 550 River Rd., Manchester. Grab your baskets and hop on over to Stark Park for our annual Easter Egg Hunt EGGS-travaganza. The hunt begins at 11 a.m. SHARP, for all children under the age of 8 years old. Come early for face-painting, festivities, and special guests. River Road will be closed between Rowell and Readey Street, so please plan to park on Elm Street. The event happens rain, shine, or snow.
New London: 9:30 a.m. SHARP! New London Historical Society, Little Sunapee Lake, Little Lake Sunapee Rd., New London. Pictures with the Easter Bunny! For ages 9 years old and younger. Easter eggs, prizes and treats. Bring your own Easter basket.
Tamworth: 12 p.m. Tamworth Recreation Department, 104 Durell Rd., Tamworth. All Tamworth children grades four and younger are invited to participate in the egg hunt!
Waterville Valley: 9:30 a.m. Waterville Valley Town Square, Waterville Valley. There will be hundreds of filled eggs, with a chance of finding a golden egg with special prizes! Come welcome spring with us – prizes & pictures with the Easter Bunny! The hunt begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. Kids 11 years old and under are invited to participate for free. Bring your own basket to collect eggs.
APRIL 12
Nashua: 11:30 a.m. Children's Egg Hunt at Greeley Park, 100 Concord St., Nashua.
Nashua: 5-8 p.m. Adult Egg Hunt. Holman Stadium, 67 Amherst St, Nashua. We thought this would be fun. What you find in your egg is anybody's guess! You must be 18-21 and have positive ID. You will be carded. $10.