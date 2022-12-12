Choosing a favorite gingerbread house
Attendees of the Gingerbread House Festival, hosted by NH Home Builders Association in Concord, were able to cast their vote for their favorite gingerbread house. Brianna Pepin chose Blue Lion’s submission as her favorite.

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

For the first time ever, the NH Home Builders Association held its Gingerbread House Festival over the past two weekends. The event featured more than 25 gingerbread houses built by members, a hot cocoa bar, a Santa’s workshop where kids could make cardboard gingerbread houses, and tons of Christmas lights courtesy of the New England Holiday Light Company.