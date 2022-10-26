About a month before this quaint waterfront town glitters with red and green Christmas decorations, Portsmouth’s polished facade slips, revealing glimpses of tarnished edges and a growing darkness.
Like clockwork, at 7 p.m. on the last night in October, a moaning horde of the undead lurches, skitters and crunches over autumn’s shriveled, fallen leaves from Peirce Island to Market Square in a gleefully macabre celebration.
The Portsmouth Halloween Parade, a free-spirited spectacle of sight and sound, is a huge annual draw not only for the more than 2,000 who participate in its antics, but for upwards of 10,000 spectators who revel in the incongruous stream of zombies, movie characters, fantastical monsters and free-spirited sprites. (Think of it as a cross between Mardi Gras and a Tim Burton movie.)
“It’s one night a year you can be whatever you want to be, especially through a rough couple of years. It’s the one night you can shed your skin and forget about all that and let loose and be something that takes you away from all that for 90 minutes,” said Jonathan Day, who runs the Portsmouth-based marketing agency Centrus Digital and also is a member of what is playfully dubbed the “Coven,” the organizing board of the Portsmouth Halloween Parade.
This isn’t a city-run event. The grassroots parade began in 1995 as a ragtag group helmed by Dino Danakamala, and over the years it’s grown in scope and size, attracting many a go-getter with a spirited sense of humor.
It invades everything from pre-event fundraisers like Scareoke night — it’s karaoke but a lot scarier, and Undead Beat Night, where frightening poetry is encouraged, to the big parade itself, a theatrical kaleidoscope of makeup and costumes, giant puppetry and dance performances.
That sense of enthusiasm also plays into the selection of a grand marshal. According to parade rules, it has to an individual or group “who honored or embodied the fact that underneath Portsmouth’s pricey developments and glossy finish the city had a scrappy history of rugged individualism and a lush creative community at its heart.”
This year’s grand marshal is the flash-mobbing performance ensemble Portsmouth Thriller, which pays tribute to Michael Jackson’s iconic 1983 music video “Thriller.” The Seacoast troupe has been a crowd pleaser for more than a dozen years — as well as a coveted gig for would-be zombies, none of whom are professional dancers.
They’re current and retired teachers, a barber, a librarian, a massage therapist, artists and administrators, said Cyndy Dow, one of five “Zombie Wranglers” who oversees the production. The other wranglers are Nancy Hamilton, Janine Moran, Ivy Roy and Dow’s daughter, Kaitlyn Maquire. Dow’s husband, Bob, and their son-in-law Riley Maguire, handle the sound production for the group.
“It’s an eclectic, great group,” she said. “We’ve had really great people and great friendships. And it’s quite a feat that people were able to learn this dance as non-dancers.”
One thing participants never seem to be prepared for is the crowd’s thunderous and immediate reaction to those five signature blasts of notes that come after spooky intro sounds in “Thriller.” They shatter the building tension like shrieks in a horror movie, sending a current along the sidewalks filled with onlookers.
Before handing over the reins to Dow a handful of years ago, Day led the Thriller group.
“The last year I ran it, there were 90 people doing ‘Thriller.’ We were coming down Market Street and when the music started, the roar of the crowd ... it’s the closest thing I’ll ever feel to being a professional athlete,” he said, laughing. “Everyone (in the crowd) just lost their minds. We couldn’t hear the music and were just trying to keep the beat, just zombie-ing around” for a beat or two.
Dow said that no matter how many times she tries to explain to dancers what that response will be like, it’s always, well, thrilling.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s so powerful and electric. It sets the mood,” she said.
Themes, held in secret until the big unveiling, add an element of surprise to each year’s presentation. One year the troupe performed the dance as a zombie school marching band, complete with ripped uniforms splattered with fake blood and their hats still adorned with jaunty gold plumes.
“Typically, Thriller is the Santa Claus of this holiday parade — the finale, but this year they’ll be moving to the front of the parade,” said Monte Bohanan, also a member of the parade’s Coven as well as director of communications and community engagement at The Music Hall in Portsmouth.
Look for snarls, staggering steps, claw-like hand motions and that staggering stomp against a backdrop of funky pulsating bass runs and driving drum beats.
Monster Troupe
Last year’s grand marshal, Holly Cook, is returning as Monster Mistress of another performance group, the Monster Troupe, which includes about 45 people this year.
People still talk about how a few years back she channeled the 1988 hit movie “Beetlejuice,” about a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) hounded by a devious “bio-exercist” (Michael Keaton).
The Monster Troupe made 3D paper-mache props and floats and recreated the otherworldly characters right down to the giant sandworm.
In recent months, that sandworm has been transformed into a Piscataqua Sea Monster, which will be lit up from within for this year’s parade.
“Today he gets his teeth, a couple of dorsal fins, and we’ll be baking teeth later on,”Cook said in a break from the creative process earlier this month. “We’ll have creepy divers, and Eric Bornstein, who runs the Behind the Mask Studio in Boston, will be challenging his sea witch. He’s really amazing. We’re so glad he’s coming.”
His company has worked with performance groups, events and institutions including the Boston Ballet, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and the Isabella Gardner Museum and was a staple of Boston’s First Night celebrations for 15 years.
Bornstein also guided Cook in crafting her own Halloween-inspired mask.
“I had a cast done of my face — that was an experience in and of itself,” she said with a laugh. “When that hardened, we put plaster into it, which made a duplicate of my face. Then I sculpted clay on top of that, and made the finished piece. It fits my face perfectly.”
Cook jokes that she’s far removed from the days she used to run a biotechnical company. When she retired and moved to Rye and caught sight of the Halloween parade for the first time, she was intrigued and then just plain hooked.
“We’re all just a lot of crazy people having a good time,” she teased.
She gets help from Tia Almeda Pike, aka the Dance Mistress, who keeps the performance artists in the group on their toes, especially for their routine to The Rolling Stones classic “Sympathy for the Devil.”
Still, the effort involves training crew to maneuver puppets on the parade route, and just getting the production to and from the site is always a logistical nightmare.
“Last year, it took three rental trucks and three teams to move things from the storage unit. And you should see my basement ... Lots of heads and things,” she said.
It also means that some critters get retired due to lack of space as more creatures join the flock. The 2021 parade featured the troupe’s giant spider for the last time. “It took five people to just move it in and out of the truck.”
Over the years, Bohanan, who was grand marshal in 2015, and Day, who has danced with the Thriller ensemble, have seen a lot of creatures take to the streets. Several stand out in recent years, including the angel of death whose giant mechanical wings spread across the width of a street.
But it was a group of middle school youths on stilts that really unnerved Bohanan.
“They were all dressed as banshees. They would walk, stop, look at you and then just scream this high-pitched scream only middle school kids can hit. It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen,” he said with a laugh.
One of Day’s favorites was a giant trojan horse that appeared to be built out of old wooden pallets.
“It was being dragged by adults through the streets and at one point a trap door in this giant wooden horse opened and a bunch of children dressed as Greek soldiers piled out.”
For his part in the merry madness, Day, aka the parade’s Minister of Propaganda, previously teamed up with his wife in the guise of Pennywise, the maniacal clown in movies based on Stephen King’s horror novel “It.” But this year, he’s going back to his “zombie makeup roots.”
“I’ll be the king of rock ‘n’ roll (Elvis Presley) — as a zombie. I’ve been growing my hair out. I’m an Air Force Reservist and I often have to get a crew cut and shave.”
But he’s rearranged his schedule to give himself time to do justice to a set of sideburns.
Bohanan and his family, who one year went as characters from the Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” movie, plan to go with a comic book theme this year.