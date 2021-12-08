THE ONLY THING that might be better than drinking a cup of coffee is gifting it to someone during the holidays, which means you may want to visit Coco’s Coffee in person or online for a selection of coffee beans from around the world.
“Our bags of coffee and spice rubs are our best sellers,” said Don “Coco” Tyler, who opened Coco’s Coffee in East Kingston with his daughter, Samantha Bellows.
Their coffee comes in 6- and 12-ounce bags.
“People love gifting our 6-ounce bags because they like to choose a few different varieties for the recipient to try,” explained Bellows. “They can be purchased whole bean or ground.”
On their website at cocoscoffeenh.com, they also offer curated combination packs for those who are unsure what they would like to try (or give). Coco’s Coffee also offers gift wrapping on their website, an option customers can easily add to their order.
Coco’s Coffee started as a hobby and only turned into a full-fledged business in 2015. Following a knee surgery, Tyler was not able to get out for a while. Not wanting to sit around with nothing to do, he decided to look into another hobby (besides metal detecting on beaches).
“He picked something his mother may have done in her native country of Puerto Rico,” said Bellows. “He fell into coffee roasting, and it started on the stovetop in a cast iron pan where he roasted coffee for friends and family.”
According to Bellows, she knew her father had created something exceptional.
“I convinced him to start a business so he could share this coffee with others, and Coco’s Coffee transformed to what it has become today,” she said.
In describing Coco’s Coffee, Bellows said they are a single origin, small batch roaster.
“The country you see on the label is the only coffee that is in the bag,” she explained. “We do not blend with cheap filler beans — and because of this, you will find that our coffee is never bitter.”
Current varieties listed on their website include Brazil, Columbia, Congo, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Sumatra, Tanzania and Uganda.
For those interested in learning more about their coffee, Bellows said their website provides a wealth of information.
“You can learn a lot about our in-depth flavor profiles,” noted Bellows, who said they do not flavor any of their coffees. “Like with wines, the country, the elevation, and the climate all play a role in the flavor of coffee. Coffees from different countries are all unique.”
According to Tyler, their spice rubs, which contain their ground coffee, are another great gift option for the holidays.
“They are great on any meat or vegetables,” he said. “Even those who may not love coffee have raved about our rubs.”
Coffee from Coco’s Coffee is available for purchase at cocoscoffeenh.com, their self-serve roadside stand at 9 Main St., East Kingston, or at various retail establishments. These places include Greg and Jane’s Beer and Wine (Epping), Grasshoppers Garden Center (New Boston), and Down to Earth Garden Center (Kingston).
“New stores are always being added, so check out our website for more retail locations and any upcoming craft fairs or markets where we will be,” Bellows said.