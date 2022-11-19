We asked readers to share their horrific and hilarious stories of Thanksgiving meals gone awry - and the results were as delicious as a golden-brown turkey (unlike the charred birds that featured in some readers' tales). From exploding oven doors to critter encounters (raccoons, squirrels and one particularly ravenous Labrador puppy), your misadventures made for delightful cautionary tales and mysteries. (How did that dish towel wind up inside the main course?)

Some themes emerged: For one, it's almost always the blasted turkey that trips people up. Maybe because they're often large (both unwieldy and tricky to cook all the way through) and not something people prepare on a regular basis, turkeys are the once-a-year encounter that proves particularly perilous.