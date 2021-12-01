WHEN SHE’S RELAXING at home with her husband Marty, Julie Lapham likes to make popcorn. “I put a little olive oil, sprinkle my favorite seasoning, and toss it three times,” she said.
Her “favorite seasoning” is one she most likely watched being bottled, or lent a hand on the assembly line, at her Popzup production facility at 1 Washington St. in Dover.
It’s a ‘Mom and Pop’ business, if Mom had a background in natural foods development and Pop’s specialty was marketing. Together, the Laphams are running their dream company out of a venerable Dover building, and making the world healthier, one bag of popcorn at a time.
“Most people our age are ready to retire,” Julie said with a shrug as she led a tour around their facility. She’s 61, Marty 67. “But we decided we wanted to do something aligned with our passions.”
Marty spent his first career in branding and marketing, working mostly with hospitals and universities. Julie worked in product development for companies such as Bread and Circus, which morphed into Whole Foods, and Lindt Chocolate.
“We decided what was close to our hearts was to create a brand that was completely transparent, healthy and sustainable.” That package was to include ingredients from local sources and sustainable packaging, she explained.
And the business plan included hiring local people, a box they have happily checked. “Our employees,” Julie said, “are like our family.”
They experimented with formulas at home, with a homestead food license, then rented space in a store that closed over the winter.
They eventually moved to 1 Washington, renting space on the fifth floor for production, packaging and offices. Popzup soon outgrew that spot, and they rented more space on the second floor for packing, shipping and office space. They now occupy 5,000 feet on the second floor and 2,000 on the fifth floor.
In the beginning, Marty said, they did everything by hand, until they felt comfortable investing in equipment. “We filled 15,000 microwave popcorn pouches by hand,” he said. “We filled jars with a funnel, and put the labels on by hand.”
The couple participated in Seacoast Challenge, something like a local Shark Tank, and came away with $10,000 in cash and $20,000 in in-kind donations, which helped them to further develop their concept. They tested everything at farmers’ markets, “and when we had something people seemed to like, we’d invest in it,” Julie said.
They currently offer three products. The microwavable Popper comes with a reusable, expandable and recyclable “popper” out of heavy paper, along with 12 bags of popcorn kernels. These are sourced from a fourth-generation farm family and are completely non-GMO, Julie said. There are no chemicals and no plastic in the Popzup Popper.
The Laphams also offer popped corn in bags, seasoned with a variety of herbs and cheeses. “We use real butter, real cheeses — and lots of it,” Julie said with a smile.
“It took us years to find a brand of powdered cheddar cheese with no chemicals,” Marty said, adding, “we wanted to come out with a cheddar version two years before we finally did.”
Their third product is a line of popcorn seasonings, which the consumer can put on a bowl of Popzup or another brand.
The response has been good, both Laphams agreed. They are in 30 Hannaford stores through Hannaford’s local foods program. They’re in small gourmet shops up and down the East Coast, in the Roche Brothers chain in Massachusetts, and just got picked up by a Michigan distributor. They are in 600 stores, total, and work with six to eight distributors, according to Marty.
While they knew their concept was good, they did not think they would grow so fast over five years, Marty added. “We worked really hard to pull it off.” COVID-19 provided a boost, with so many people staying home and buying up inventory. “The grocers had empty shelves, and they put us in prime locations,” he said.
They also sell to wholesalers, and to individuals through Shopify, he said.
With three distinct products, their lives are full and they don’t intend to branch out into other snack foods, according to Marty. But the company is outgrowing 1 Washington, and though the Laphams dearly love the high windows and worn wooden floors, they’ll have to expand elsewhere.
“Our projections,” Julie said, “are that in a year or a year and a half, we won’t be able to support our growth in this facility.”
The properties they’ve looked at were as small as 2,000 square feet and as large as 200,000 square feet, neither of which is appropriate.
In the meantime, they’re dealing with a steady business that has blown up into a Christmas rush. People are ordering their regular products, and they have also developed holiday packages such as the Popzup Movie Time kit. The box includes a half dozen bags of un-popped kernels and two jars of seasonings. One is the standard real butter and sea salt mix-in, while the buyer can choose a flavor for the second jar. “Cheddar and Vermont maple are popular,” she said.
Consumers are also buying the jars of seasoning as stocking stuffers, she added.
It’s all done with natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, the Laphams stressed. The packaging is sustainable, and consumers may even return boxes to the company to be recycled. Customers who return packaging receive credits toward free popcorn. The Laphams even save the smaller pieces that break off and aren’t salable, and they donate them to an animal rehab facility for poultry feed.
On the production floor, manager Zach Martin keeps track of what’s being popped when. The Laphams stopped by on a rainy weekday morning, when the smell of the popping corn filled the fifth floor.
“What are we running today?” Marty asked.
“Butter,” Martin said with a smile.
For more information or to place an order, visit www.popzup.com.