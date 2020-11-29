Portsmouth is bringing back their holiday lights contest and the mayor says he hopes other communities will hold similar events this year as many traditions have been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
“To me, it’s a safe way for everybody to express themselves,” Mayor Rick Becksted said. “I’m really hoping to start something.”
Becksted was inspired to get the ball rolling on the idea when he saw how creative people got during Halloween when residents pulled out all the stops for trick-or- treaters.
“Everyone was excited they got to see the kids. It really meant a lot to people,” Becksted said.
Becksted approached city staff and solicited gift certificates from Ricci Lumber, Home Depot and Lowe’s so they could give larger prizes to the winners than they had in years past.
Winners in the best classic light display, most creative display and best overall display categories will receive $500 gift certificates. Honorable mentions will be awarded $25 gift certificates.
The contest’s revitalization has brought new energy to the Portsmouth Citywide Neighborhood Committee.
“Given all the bad news we have been experiencing, we agreed that an outdoor holiday lights contest would definitely inspire residents to bring a little joy to Portsmouth neighborhoods through their holiday displays,” said Larry Cataldo, the committee’s transitional chair.
Committee members helping to coordinate the contest include Mark Syracusa, contest lead; Lori Soloway, neighborhood communications; and Dave Cosgrove, Google map developer.
Beth Margeson and Paul Mannle will provide organizational assistance on judging and prizes.
The contest is open to every Portsmouth resident. School-aged children will be driven through assigned neighborhoods that are not their own to make their choices of the best displays.
Judging will take place between Dec. 12 and 20 and the committee is creating a map so people can tour the lighted locations.
Public Information Officer Stephanie Seacord said the contest was last held in 2011.
The deadline to enter is Dec. 10.
For more information, visit www.cityofportsmouth.com.