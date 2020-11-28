Santa Claus has a lot more to worry about this year besides making a list and checking it twice.
Not even Saint Nick is immune from COVID-19 precautions as 2020 brings changes in how Christmas wishes are shared. In-person visits this year keep children off Santa’s lap and require face shields or masks, plastic barriers and lots of cleaning.
But while many professional Santas have changed the scope of their interactions with the pubic or dealt with event cancellations, the magic of the season lives on.
Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shop in Hooksett — a display decked out with Christmas trees, presents, two reindeers and plenty of snow — is hidden behind a black curtain this year. Appointments are required. Each visiting family is separated from Santa by a plastic barrier, and Santa wears a clear face shield for extra protection.
“At times it might be difficult to hear across the shield, but they put baby monitors in so we can talk to each other better,” said Richard Marshall, who has portrayed the jolly man in red for nearly two decades.
The shield is sanitized by Santa’s elves after each visit.
Isabella and Sophia Quinones of Manchester eagerly approached Santa’s workshop on a recent afternoon.
“You must be twins?” Marshall said. The 4-year-old sisters gently nodded in response.
They requested Disney “Frozen” dolls and a hair styling toy, before giving Santa a high-five against the glass.
“This is the first year we just walked right up without crying,” said Emely Quinones, their mother.
Not all parents were as lucky.
Marshall, 81, of Hooksett, is a member of New England Santa Society, a chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas. He’s played the part since 1999, when he retired.
Like many other Santas, his appearances are limited this year, but he still has a few parades and socially-distant events scheduled. He typically books about 40 events a year.
“This was a big step,” Marshall said of Bass Pro Shop’s Santa Wonderland. “The Santas all talked about how we could be protected.”
Some families have opted for virtual-only visits, requiring Santa to brush up on his computer skills. Yes, even Kris Kringle needs to worry about camera angles, sound quality and lighting for those Zoom calls from the North Pole.
Season looks different
Early on in the pandemic, a group of Santas in New England held a series of Zoom meetings to brainstorm ways to adapt, said Dan Greenleaf, 69, a professional Santa from Manchester who helps book Santas for events.
Many corporate and private events, which book out months in advance, have switched to virtual gatherings because of the rise in cases in New Hampshire and across the country.
Greenleaf, who has played Santa for about 12 years, estimates bookings are down about 70%.
“A lot of them are going with outdoor events, (to) reduce the risk,” Greenleaf said. “So we are outside or in a big barn or something like that.”
Virtual visits with Santa are nothing new.
“This year it has become a lot more sophisticated,” Greenleaf said. “Some of the things we had to adapt to were the technical aspects of it, such as having quality internet service, setting up a set or digital background using green screen technology and the elements of lighting and quality sound.”
The group has recommended video elements, slide shows, trivia, sing-alongs or storytelling during virtual visits.
Dave Callender, a Keene-area Santa, converted space at his home into a studio for virtual greetings. He decided in the spring to buy a web camera, lights and other equipment to make it work.
The 66-year-old only plans to do limited outdoor meet-and-greets. He’s portrayed Santa for the past 15 years and typically does 25 to 30 visits a year.
“I am not going into anybody’s house,” he said.
He used software to show a video of Santa’s bag disappearing from his workshop. Parents could potentially then leave gifts somewhere in the home as if they magically appeared.
“I’m just trying to salvage what we can and to make the children happy,” Callender said.
One client hired him to drive up in his Jeep to drop off gifts using a slide that will attach to the window — similar to how many people safely handed out Halloween candy.
Simon Property Group, which owns the Mall of New Hampshire, Pheasant Lane Mall and the Mall at Rockingham Park, will still have Santa on site.
For safety, guests will not sit on Santa’s lap, according to Cherry Hill Programs, which partners with Simon for the holiday experience. The group assures children will “still have the opportunity to engage in conversation and a magical experience with Santa, while maintaining physical distance.”
Many Santas have decided to sit out for the season. There are about 150 Santas in the network.
“A lot of it is (that) they are concerned about their own health,” Greenleaf said. “Of course, we are talking Santas, so they are older — the average age is around 62 now. Many are overweight, many have health conditions, which makes them vulnerable. I have many who were planning to work whose doctors said, ‘No, don’t. You just shouldn’t.’”
Magic still there
At Bass Pro Shops, 8-year-old Nadiya Ali from Brookline showed up in a sparkly red dress and red-and-green stockings.
“We’ve come here every year since she was little, so this is tradition,” said Kerry Ali, her mother. “I was very concerned about her not being able to see Santa this year.”
Nadiya submitted her Christmas wish list in a mailbox in the front of the display, but she still made a connection with Santa, even asking him to deliver a special gift for her 18-year-old brother, Jacob.
“It was kind of different because usually Santa wouldn’t use a face shield, but I thought it was really fun,” she said.
The Santas take their job seriously.
“When I do trainings for new Santas one of the things we try to get across is that you’re not playing a role, you are not impersonating Santa Claus,” Greenleaf said. “You are really just personifying. It is the connection with the children that is so important.”
Often children ask: “Are you the real Santa?”
“It’s always, ‘Well, what do you think?” Greenleaf said. “Because if in their mind I am the real Santa, then I am the real Santa.”
This year is no different.
“There is definitely still that magic,” he said. “There is still the thrill of talking to Santa and seeing Santa. Certainly, it is different. There are a lot more restrictions. It is still important that we as Santa maintain that magic.”
Callender is booking online sessions by word of mouth.
“I’m doing this because I want people to have Christmas,” he said. “Everyone online says, ‘Christmas is canceled. Christmas is canceled.’ Christmas isn’t canceled. You can’t cancel Christmas. It’s the birth of Christ. Christmas is in your heart.”
The visits at Bass Pro Shop have been booked solid since Santa arrived earlier this month, said General Manager Kerry Winch.
“We took many calls probably starting in July, and it really ramped up in October,” she said. “We have not disappointed anyone, the pictures are great … it still gives Santa and the children the interaction that they need.”
Santa Richard Marshall agreed.
“Almost all of the adults who have come in here this year look at this as at least some semblance of normalcy,” he said. “So they’re so happy. This is the happiest group of people that I’ve seen in all the years I’ve been here.”