AMHERST — LaBelle Winery’s Night of Wishes is a chance to eat, dance, toast and make note of hopes for 2020.
The New Year’s Eve festivities will run from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, at 345 Route 101.
There will be a live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” on ABC at 8 p.m.
Guests can visit the “Wishes for New Year” station to list their hopes and dreams for the new year.
There will be a three-course meal, including a special dessert parade of sparklers; music and dancing with DJ Sam Lurie of TSG Weddings; vintage black-and-white films screening the background and a champagne toast at midnight.
Tickets are $120, or $79 per person in a table of 10. For more information, visit labellewinerynh.com or call 672-9898.