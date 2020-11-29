LACONIA – The coronavirus pandemic canceled the annual downtown holiday festival, but it may have spawned a new tradition: a brisk, loud and colorful traveling holiday parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the procession through each of the city’s three “villages.”
The parade has been an integral part of the festival for years, but in 2020 because of the pandemic, the event organizers, Celebrate Laconia, came up with the idea of the “reverse parade” as the safer alternative to having many people congregate in the downtown.
Daryl Dawson, who is owner of the Kellerhaus, a popular destination for candy and ice cream on Route 3 in The Weirs, said the parade is part of the larger Celebrate Laconia Lights Festival which also includes the inaugural Light-Up Laconia Holiday Decorating Competition; Holiday Coloring Contest; and the City on the Lakes Holiday Walk.
The Holiday Walk takes place along both sides of the Winnipesaukee River with a total of 51 trees decorated and on display in Stewart Park on the south bank, off Union Avenue, and in Rotary Park, on the south bank, off Beacon Street East.
With the conclusion of Sunday’s parade, Santa was scheduled to light the trees in the parks.
Riding in an ornate sleigh that sat in a trailer pulled by a pickup truck, and accompanied by his wife and an assistant elf, Santa wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
“The kids have been very good, especially this year,” with COVID-19, said Santa, advising them and everyone to “hang in there. We’ll get over it.”
As Santa and a line of more than 30 vehicles, many of them lit up and brightly outfitted moved out of the City Hall parking lot and onto Church Street, then Messer Street, to Union Avenue, to Weirs Boulevard and a reversal in direction at the Weirs Beach traffic circle, it was hoped that the public would turn on holiday lights at their home or business and in that way, “Light-Up Laconia,” said Dawson.
Celebrate Laconia is made up of people who “love Laconia,” he said, and, through events like the Lights Festival, more visitors will be brought into the city during the “off season.”
In 2021, hopefully the pandemic will be under control so that the Lights Festival can return to its traditional format in the downtown, he said.
But, the socially-distanced model for the parade was “a unique way of getting to every area of the city,” not just the downtown, said Dawson.