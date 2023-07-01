If you go What:. 33rd American Independence Festival Where: American Independence Museum, 1 Governors Lane, Exeter When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Entry: No admission fee Info: 603-772-2622 or independencemuseum.org
F ireworks are filling the sky in Fourth of July celebrations across the country this weekend, but in Exeter, the festivities don’t break out until about a week and a half later.
The Declaration of Independence may have been signed on July 4, 1776, but it wasn’t until July 16 that a rider on horseback delivered a printed copy of the momentous document to what was then the capital of New Hampshire.
It was a defining moment as John Taylor Gilman, a young man and future governor, read the Declaration aloud to gathered residents.
For more than 30 years, the American Independence Museum has honored that day with stories, revelry and an evolving sense of Colonial and Revolutionary times in this corner of the Granite State.
This year, Gregory Gilman once again will step into the shoes of his ancestor to share the news of the founding of the United States when this year’s American Independence Festival takes place on Saturday, July 15.
The festival marks the once-a-year chance to see the fragile document, which resides in an off-site climate-controlled storage space most of the time.
The museum’s copy of the Declaration is known as the Dunlap Broadside, because the Congress tasked Philadelphia printer John Dunlap with making single-sided, poster-style copies of the document in that summer of 1776. The broadsides were couriered to cities and towns across the 13 colonies that were now freed from British rule.
It’s long been said that in 1985, an electrician and his assistant stumbled upon the Dunlap Broadside in Exeter. It was tucked along with other scraps of material and paper used for insulation in an attic.
“There are only 26 known to exist and many are owned privately, so there aren’t a lot that are available to the public,” said the American Independence Museum’s director, Jennifer Carr.
History in the buildings
Other highlights of the festival include military demonstrations, a beer garden, an artisan village and lots of community groups and businesses offering wares under tents on a closed-off Water Street.
To give visitors a closer glimpse into the past, the museum, which is owned and operated through the New Hampshire Chapter of the Society of Cincinnati, will open two of its historic buildings, the Ladd-Gilman House and the Folsom Tavern.
Like many structures from the past three centuries, the Ladd-Gilman House reflects decades of tweaks and additions.
The original portion of the house was built in 1721. A wooden addition was added in the 1750s, and in the 19th century, a smaller house was raised off its foundation and attached to the building, which is where the museum’s gift shop now resides. Administrative offices work out of what was a caretaker’s cottage erected in 1902.
An interesting aside is that at one time, two families owned and lived in separate sections of the house.
“It was common back in the day,” Carr said. “It’s not like a modern duplex at all. There wouldn’t have been private entries for each family. It actually happened frequently in the Colonial and Revolutionary era.
“Legally the western part of the house would have been deeded to one person, while the eastern (was owned) by another. They would have shared the kitchen space.”
Folsom Tavern was built in 1775 by Col. Samuel Folsom, and has been moved three times over the centuries, Carr said.
Initially, it sat across from where Exeter’s iconic bandstand now sits, roughly where Me and Ollie’s Bakery Cafe (64 Water St.) now operates.
“In the 19th century, the town decided to widen the street and it was picked up and moved back on the same lot of land and put up on a higher foundation, which allowed for other shops to be on the ground level, essentially creating a third floor,” she said.
In 1929, the land was sold to an oil company that planned on tearing down the structure and putting in a gas station.
Instead, the Society of Cincinnati purchased it — “for one dollar,” Carr said. “ A team of oxen moved it right down Water Street to Spring Street, where our parking lot is now.”
In 2004, with the museum in place, the tavern was moved a few hundred yards to a more prominent location on the grounds.
In its role as gathering place for drinks, politics and community events, the tavern hosted President George Washington during his tour of the Northern states in 1789.
Telling the whole story
There are a few changes to the festival this year, and they reflect the changing mission of the museum.
First, they’re not doing a military encampment or firing cannons on Swasey Parkway.
“To have military reenactments (here) isn’t exactly correct because there were no battles in New Hampshire in the Revolution. We’re trying to be more purposeful in how we use the festival to tell New Hampshire’s story.”
As part of its “We Are One” vision, the museum also is expanding the lens through which history is told.
“If you had visited the museum even a few years ago, you would have seen a very traditional and romantic telling of the American Revolution, which was pretty much from a White military perspective. We have been working the last few years to change that,” Carr said.
The hope is that visitors will consider the Revolution from different perspectives.
“The Declaration of Independence didn’t result in freedom and equality for all people — just for some,” Carr said.
This year, the festival will feature two reenactors as 18th-century Black women.
Tammy Denese will portray Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman, the first enslaved woman to take her enslaver to court and win her freedom.
Gwendoly Quezaire-Presutti will portray Ona Judge, who fled enslavement by George Washington and settled in New Hampshire.