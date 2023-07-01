Reflections of time
A costumed roleplayer’s reflection makes a mirror seem like a portrait in a bedroom inside the Folsom Tavern at the American Independence Museum in Exeter.

 Allegra Boverman

If you go What:. 33rd American Independence Festival Where: American Independence Museum, 1 Governors Lane, Exeter When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Entry: No admission fee Info: 603-772-2622 or independencemuseum.org

F ireworks are filling the sky in Fourth of July celebrations across the country this weekend, but in Exeter, the festivities don’t break out until about a week and a half later.

Declaration of Independence
During its American Independence Festival on July 15, a Dunlap Broadside — the name given to printed copies made in 1776 and delivered via horseback riders to the 13 colonies, will be on display.
Declaration of Independence
Alena Shellenbean, event and marketing manager of the American Independence Museum, poses with a copy of the Declaration of Independence. The museum’s original copy, known as a Dunlap Broadside, will be on display at Exeter’s annual American Independence Festival on Saturday, July 15.
Washington visit
A sign outside the Folsom Tavern at the American Independence Museum in Exeter marks a visit by President George Washington in 1789.
We are One
A clink of mugs shows the rebranding of the American Independence Museum’s logo (“We are One”) and mission to present a more inclusive view of history.