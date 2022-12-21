John Hannigan with Santa
John Hannigan of the Nashua Police Department helps Santa pass out toys to kids at the Purple Panther Preschool at Nashua High School South on Wednesday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

NASHUA — Santa Claus hopped aboard the police department’s armored BearCat vehicle to deliver presents and food to needy families in the Gate City on Wednesday.

The special trip was a part of the Nashua Police Athletic League’s ninth annual Tactical Christmas event.