NASHUA — Santa Claus hopped aboard the police department’s armored BearCat vehicle to deliver presents and food to needy families in the Gate City on Wednesday.
The special trip was a part of the Nashua Police Athletic League’s ninth annual Tactical Christmas event.
Officer Bennett Stusse, who has led the program for three years, said the SWAT team was making 20 deliveries to more than 35 families.
“This is our Super Bowl-type of event,” Stusse said. “Our trucks are overflowing with presents and food. There is barely enough space for the guys.”
The Nashua SWAT team and Santa began the day by picking up presents at the “North Pole,” and then met at the Whole Foods in Nashua at 9 a.m. to pick up Christmas hams and turkeys donated by the store.
Before splitting into red and green teams to deliver packages to families, the entire team brought stuffed animals to kids at the Purple Panther Preschool at Nashua High School South.
“The guys are donating their own time and giving extra today,” Stusse said. “I’m overwhelmed in the best possible way. It’s an excellent way to give back to the community.”
Founded in 1989, Nashua PAL serves more than 2,000 kids in the Greater Nashua area, and the Tactical Christmas program is one of its most impactful events, providing families in need “with an amazing Christmas,” said Megan Blongy, Americorps development associate at Nashua PAL.
Nashua PAL identifies families in need beginning with those who have kids involved in PAL activities. Stusse said he also communicates with the school districts to help locate other families in need. He noted the program has already had a generational impact.
“I used to run around the halls at PAL events with some of these parents when they were younger, and now we get to help their kids as well,” Stusse said.
Along with other PAL events like “Shop with a Cop,” the Tactical Christmas event is an excellent way for the Nashua Police Department to partner with other businesses and agencies in the area, Stusse said.
Without the help of Nashua PAL’s partners — including the Nashua Elks, Chuck’s Barber Shop of Nashua, the Nashua Senior Activity Center and Best Ford — the PAL would not be able to give on the scale it does, Stusse said.
Stusse said donations begin pouring in unsolicited as early as September.
“People start asking about giving in the fall. They’ll say, ‘We have got a whole bin ready’ by October in some cases,” Stusse said. “We are grateful for the community that supports this event because it all comes back to their support.”
Nashua PAL also has collected more than $6,000 worth of Christmas gifts through private donations on its Amazon Christmas wish list, according to its website.
Rob Page, Nashua SWAT captain, said the Tactical Christmas program
gives people an entirely new perspective on his team.
“They see us in a different capacity,” Page said. “It’s a great opportunity to get in front of the community and show that we are not just here to make an arrest, but that we’re here to help you.”