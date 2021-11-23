Satisfy your sweet tooth at these candy store destinations

THE HOLIDAYS ARE ALMOST HERE, and to celebrate, local candy stores are busy stocking shelves with festive treats, unusual flavors and nostalgic offerings.
Gift sets, chocolate and nut assortments, fudge, peppermint bark, foil Santas, and specially flavored jelly beans are all here, along with tried and true favorites like candy canes, chocolate kisses and reindeer corn.
Candy stores like Nelson’s in Wilton, Huckleberry’s in Hampton, and Chutters in Littleton are putting their own special spin on the season.
Huckleberry’s Candies
Caren MacAskill, owner of Huckleberry’s Candies, said business will only get busier from here.
“The holidays go quick at the candy store. We have lots of traditional Christmas hard candy. Foil santas, foil snowmen. We do put together boxes of assorted nuts,” MacAskill said.
Huckleberry’s makes clusters, barks, peanut butter cups, and molded chocolate Santas by hand, recruiting extra help to keep on top of orders. Their hostess plates are filled with about a half-pound of candy and include holiday nonpareils and peppermint bark, a perennial favorite.
“The big one for us at the holidays that we make here is the peppermint bark. It’s got white chocolate and dark chocolate and candy cane crumbs kind of sprinkled in,” said MacAskill.
She estimates they’ll make about 30 pounds of it.
They offer a peppermint cream all year long, but double down on the flavor when the weather cools. Besides peppermint bark, you can also get candy cane fudge, which is softer than regular fudge and has an extra swirl of sweetness.
“It has peppermint flavoring and then sprinkled candy cane crumbs (on top),” she said.
They’re also creating a peppermint marshmallow.
“We also have some snowflake cookie cutters, so we’re gonna try to do individual ones,” she said.
The all-important job of candy taster is a collaborative effort at Huckleberry’s.
“Occasionally people will come in and (ask) ‘What does this taste like?’ Or ‘What flavor is this?’ Or ‘What’s your favorite?’ You have to be able to give them some sort of feedback,” she said.
According to MacAskill, candy-testing is especially important with new items.
“If we have a new piece of candy that we haven’t had before, we all get to test it out. That’s the fun part.”
She said people are holiday shopping early, and recommends customers visit sooner rather than later to avoid coming up empty.
Nelson’s Candy
Nancy Feraco, owner of Nelson’s Candy in Wilton, said they’ll make more than 5,000 candy canes and about 1,000 pounds of chocolate this season. They’re selling their usual holiday treats, including solid chocolate Christmas tree boxes filled with chocolate assortments; gingerbread house kits, which use slabs of chocolate instead of gingerbread; peppermint bark, chocolate pops and boxes of truffles.
“It wouldn’t be Christmas if we didn’t make our chocolate Santa, with his own little handmade candy cane,” she added in an email.
“Just about everything” is made in-house at the store, which Feraco said is “a family tradition for people all over New England.”
In keeping with that tradition, the store pairs treats with nostalgic holiday centerpiece items.
“We also make a variety of gift baskets featuring small Flexible Flyer sleds, Radio Flyer wagons, and Lenox collectible wooden sleigh centerpieces,” Feraco said.
Fruit-flavored and root-beer flavored candy canes will be available, along with their signature old-fashioned molasses and anise canes. They also plan to experiment with chocolate-filled candy canes.
“The canes are a must,” she said.
Some traditional items will collide with surprising offerings at Nelson’s.
“New items we’re trying this year include our own marzipan figurines, and a new chocolate we’ve been perfecting with an eggnog center. New this year are Advent calendars, with a tasty little handmade treat for each day,” she said.
Chocolate sleighs and reindeer, and nonpareil snowflakes are yet another option.
“One of (late owner) Doug Nelson’s favorite molds was the Santa on a motorcycle, so we’ll definitely make some of those. Tacky the (marshmallow) penguin will be back, and giant handmade Santas,” Feraco said.
She encourages customers to watch them in action.
“Customers love our open concept; they can come in and peer over the counter to see us making goodies and stay and watch as long as they would like,” she said.
Chutters
Chutters candy store in Littleton is also spicing up the season, balancing traditional family favorites with some slightly unusual treats.
Jim Alden, who has co-owned Chutters for the last 16 years, said while demand for holiday candy has already begun, he’s learned to stay ahead of the candy curve.
“Just always be ready. People will be coming. We expect to see about 15,000 visitors over the holiday season. It’s a fun time.”
According to Alden, the town’s annual parade signals the official start of the holiday season.
“There’s a parade in Littleton the day after Thanksgiving, and everything starts there. And it’s always fun just to see people coming to town picking out their gifts, and sometimes with the candy selection, picking out their own special selection.”
In keeping with Chutters’ tradition, customers can create custom bags of assorted candy from the more than 500 jars that line the 112-foot-long counter, touted as the world’s longest candy counter.
This season, Chutters will again offer a wide variety of holiday candy, including sour gummy Santas and Christmas ornaments, foil-wrapped chocolate “presents,” several flavors of fudge, and a Christmas variety jelly bean mix.
“We’ve got over two dozen different Christmas candies,” Alden said.
For those seeking some sophistication, Chutters also has Lindt chocolates and peppermint-chocolate-covered popcorn.
“We also have some ‘Santa kebabs,’ which have various Santa and reindeer snowmen gummies on a stick. To remember all of our friends we do have chocolate dreidels,” Alden said.
Favorite standbys are here for the traditional candy lover, including peppermint bark and homemade Christmas fudge in popular flavors like candy cane. Chutters’ “reindeer corn,” a Christmas version of candy corn, is green, white and red, and tastes just like traditional candy corn.
They also sell a traditional fudge known as “divinity” – vanilla fudge made with whipped egg whites.
“My favorite is divinity fudge, which we only do at Christmastime. It’s a chewy texture, almost like a nougat. We have that in a plain vanilla and then also with walnuts,” Alden said.
Its name is rooted in legend.
“An apocryphal tale of the first person to try it out said it tasted simply divine, and it went from there,” he said.
Divinity fudge is similar to molasses sponge, an airy, crunchy treat with a molasses flavor. Because of their sponge-like texture, both are only offered during the colder months.
Another favorite for Alden are coconut snowballs. These have a chocolate and caramel center and are topped with sugared coconut.
“It pairs nicely with a nice bourbon too, but we don’t offer that,” he said.
Locations
Chutters is at 43 Main St. in Littleton. Call 603-444-5787, or visit their Lincoln store at 264 Main St. Depot Plaza. Their Bretton Woods and Loon Mountain locations are closed for the season. Visit www.chutters.com.
Huckleberry’s Candies is at 293 Lafayette Road in Hampton. Call 603-926-5061 or visit huckleberryscandies.com.
Nelson’s Candy is at 65 Main St. in Wilton. Call 603-654-5030 or visit nelsonscandymusic.com.