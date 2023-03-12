St. Patrick's Day shamrocks
Buy Now

Committee ambassador Mike Dolphin, right, of Manchester, and committee member and artist Yolande Cotnoir-Walsh of Hooksett work on the shamrock in front of City Hall at Hanover Street.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Organizers on Saturday prepared the Elm Street pavement in Manchester for the city’s March 26 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The bright green shamrocks at Veterans Park and in front of City Hall on Hanover Street were painted with the Sherwin Williams latex house paint shade of Derbyshire and should withstand whatever weather comes our way between now and the parade, organizers said.

St. Patrick's Day shamrocks
Buy Now

The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, Richard “Dick” Phelan, second from left, was on hand to see the painting of the shamrock at the grandstand viewing area at Veterans Park on Elm Street on Saturday morning, along with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, at right. Another shamrock was also painted at the intersection with Hanover Street, in front of City Hall. Helping to paint the shamrock at Veterans Park are, from left: Moira Souza, 10 and her sister Fiona Souza, 5, both of Manchester.
St. Patrick's Day shamrocks
Buy Now

The 2023 St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal, Richard “Dick” Phelan, second from left, was on hand to see the painting of the shamrock at the grandstand viewing area at Veteran's Park on Elm Street on Saturday morning, along with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, at right. Another shamrock was also painted at the intersection with Hanover Street, in front of City Hall. Painting the shamrock at Veteran's Park are, from left: Moira Souza, 10 and her sister Fiona Souza, 5, both of Manchester. Looking on at far left are, from left: Scott Souza of Manchester and Committee Ambassador Mike Dolphin. 