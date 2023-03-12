The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, Richard “Dick” Phelan, second from left, was on hand to see the painting of the shamrock at the grandstand viewing area at Veterans Park on Elm Street on Saturday morning, along with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, at right. Another shamrock was also painted at the intersection with Hanover Street, in front of City Hall. Helping to paint the shamrock at Veterans Park are, from left: Moira Souza, 10 and her sister Fiona Souza, 5, both of Manchester.
The 2023 St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal, Richard “Dick” Phelan, second from left, was on hand to see the painting of the shamrock at the grandstand viewing area at Veteran's Park on Elm Street on Saturday morning, along with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, at right. Another shamrock was also painted at the intersection with Hanover Street, in front of City Hall. Painting the shamrock at Veteran's Park are, from left: Moira Souza, 10 and her sister Fiona Souza, 5, both of Manchester. Looking on at far left are, from left: Scott Souza of Manchester and Committee Ambassador Mike Dolphin.
Organizers on Saturday prepared the Elm Street pavement in Manchester for the city’s March 26 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
The bright green shamrocks at Veterans Park and in front of City Hall on Hanover Street were painted with the Sherwin Williams latex house paint shade of Derbyshire and should withstand whatever weather comes our way between now and the parade, organizers said.
Traces of the lucky shapes remained from the year before and they were carefully painted in again under the watchful eye of the 2023 Grand Marshal Dick Phelan, Mayor Joyce Craig, committee members and Manchester police.
Organizers say the shamrocks have been painted every year since 1996 and one gallon of paint is used to paint the two shamrocks.
Jim Walsh, of Hooksett, the parade coordinator, has been personally helping to paint the shamrocks for about 10 years. Moira Souza, 10, of Manchester (whose mother is the recording secretary on the parade committee) who helped paint on Saturday, said she’s been helping to paint them for most of her life, too.
The parade will begin at noon on March 26 and make its way from Salmon Street and Elm Street to the grandstand area of Veteran’s Park at Central Street and Elm Street.