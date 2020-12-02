BEN NELSON LAUGHS when asked what’s the least popular spice he carries in his shop. “That would have to be asafoetida,” he said. “It has really specific uses, and most people aren’t familiar with it.” The spice is used in Afghanistan and Iran, he said, and it’s the sap from a root dried into a gum mixed with rice powder.
“It’s really pungent,” he said cheerfully, adding, “but when you cook with it, it mellows out.”
Nelson and his wife Chiara Tosi-Nelson have run Claremont Spice and Dry Goods and its sister store, The Kitchen Drawer, since summer of 2019. Though many smaller businesses have suffered with COVID-19, they and their customers are thriving as area residents cook, bake and garden in their own backyards.
In a phone interview, Nelson said that the couple purchased the business from David and Ingrid Lucier, who started Claremont Spice and Dry Goods eight years ago. It was a natural fit for the young couple, with Ben’s degree from Dartmouth in agricultural history and Chiara’s background in hospitality. Plus they love to eat — and cook.
Nelson grew up with adventurous cuisines. His mother treated him to dishes ranging from Indian curries to Polish golumpki. Chiara’s background is Italian, so, he explained, “We have a passion for different flavors, different cuisines.”
Spices are the best way to transform a dish, he added.
And with an agricultural history background, he’s fascinated by the history of flavorings, including the ancient spice trade.
“It’s fun to talk food all day,” he said.
While a spice store in Claremont has raised a few eyebrows, Nelson said it’s become a logical fit. “When Dave and Ingrid started, Claremont was a salt-and-pepper town,” he said. But the quality of their spices, plus the price points, built a clientele.
There is a “seasonality” to his business, Nelson observed. “Saigon cinnamon is our best-seller at this time of the year. Everyone loves pumpkin pies, apple pies. At the holidays we go through 50 pounds of it.” Pickling spices are hot in the summer, he said, especially this year. “People were planting gardens for the first time, or planting bigger gardens,” he said.
Customers even purchase small packets of his spices for stocking stuffers or care packages for distant loved ones, according to Nelson.
“One thing we appreciate,” he said, “is that we get a really good sense of what people are cooking and eating throughout the year. When it turns cold they’re baking, not grilling. They’re doing soups and stews.”
Using quality spices has a three-fold benefit, Nelson said: “You get to smell it, you get to cook with it, and you can share your cooking with others.”
They source spices around the globe and also locally, working with farmers in Claremont and Unity for anything that can be grown in New Hampshire. They can obtain lemon balm, cilantro and black garlic nearby, he said.
They also work with a local conservation district to grow saffron and Carolina allspice. “You harvest the bark and it tastes like cinnamon,” he said of the latter.
He recommends keeping spices for only a year. “They have a long shelf life, but you will notice a difference,” he said. But the fresher the better, he added. He and Chiara compile data and “order what we need when we need it.”
The Luciers had taken over The Kitchen Drawer from its original owner, and the Tosi-Nelsons took it over from them. There they sell knives, gadgets, cookie sheets, baking pans and other accessories to help their spice customers create magic at home. There are unusual items such as mango slicers and familiar ones such as teapots. “Most of our kitchen items are not electronic,” he said. They also feature products from local crafters such as beeswax wraps, “paperless” towels and hand-sewn aprons.
Though they are a small business, the Tosi-Nelsons were deemed “essential” and did not close during the early pandemic. It proved a boon to both them and their customers, he recalled. “We were one of the few stores that didn’t run out of flour. We repackaged 50-pound bags of flour into 2-pound bags, and 5 pounds of yeast into 1-ounce packages.”
And when those COVID gardens bore their inevitable fruit and vegetables, “People were driving two-and-a-half hours for mustard seed,” he said.
For more information visit Claremont Spice and Dry Goods, 12 Tremont St.; The Kitchen Drawer, 10 Tremont St.; email claremontspice@gmail.com; or visit the website at www.claremontspice.com.