WHEN MOLLY HARPER lived in North Carolina, she found herself missing her native New Hampshire. The young potter decided to express her feelings through art and focused on the stately birch trees of her home state.
Harper’s creations are now available for anyone who misses the 603, or still lives here and wants to revel in these iconic images. Through her business, Soul Pine Pottery, she creates pieces that reflect the birch tree in all its glory.
While Harper had always dabbled in art, she didn’t major in it, choosing instead to study Environmental Policy. Then she pursued her second love — books — working at the Gilford Public Library. She started working in clay in her spare time, “and I fell in love with the wheel and kiln,” she said. Other people admired her work, and she was able to become a full-time potter about five years ago.
Harper’s birch tree designs are the centerpiece of her work. She does everything from bowls and mugs to on-the-go tumblers. All her work is functional and can be used on a daily basis, according to Harper. It’s functional stoneware and microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Her resume includes work as a chef, and she knows the value of dishware that “holds up really well.”
Her Christmas tree ornaments are also popular, she said. Buyers can choose from a bear, moose, snowflake, star or a Christmas tree. “The snowmen are some of my favorites,” she said. “It’s fun to paint on the faces.”
But her top seller, at the holidays and year-round, is, “Mugs, mugs, mugs.”
Harper also does custom work, especially with her vases. It’s not uncommon for her to field a request for a special message or set of initials on a vessel. She will always remember a custom piece she did for an 87-year-old New Hampshire man.
“He wanted to order a piece for his wife,” Harper recalled. “He wanted the dates of the day they met, the day he proposed, their wedding day — and the day he first said, ‘I love you.’”
Harper and the client settled on a wide, low centerpiece which also included the birthdates of each of their children.
When it was done, Harper said, “I cried. I enjoyed being able to make a piece like that, that has meaning for people.”
Harper will continue to work her birch designs, but hopes to expand to more sculptural pieces. She had an idea for a centerpiece that looks like a log, with clay mushrooms, and she’s also looking at mossy stone walls and branches against the sky for motifs.
Harper is a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen and her work is available at League shops in Meredith, North Conway, Littleton, Nashua and Hooksett. She’s also featured at Riverview Artisans in Bristol, and at craft shows and other events.
And she’ll continue to experience the joy of clay. “I love to get my hands in it, to play with texture,” she said, adding, “it’s my happy place.”