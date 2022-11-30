Soul Pine - pic1

WHEN MOLLY HARPER lived in North Carolina, she found herself missing her native New Hampshire. The young potter decided to express her feelings through art and focused on the stately birch trees of her home state.

Harper’s creations are now available for anyone who misses the 603, or still lives here and wants to revel in these iconic images. Through her business, Soul Pine Pottery, she creates pieces that reflect the birch tree in all its glory.