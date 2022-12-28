A group of hikers poses for a framed picture during a previous First Day Hikes outing at Milan Hill State Park. The images are posted on New Hampshire State Park’s social media with the hashtags firstdayhikes and nhstateparks.
A family warms up by the fire and poses for a signature framed photo after a previous First Day Hike at White Lake Park in Tamworth.
CONCORD — Start the new year on the right foot with New Hampshire State Park’s First Day Hikes program.
“Most people don’t think of coming out and exploring parks in the winter, but this gives people a wide range of options, from walking on a quarter-mile hike to a 3-mile loop,” said Eric Feldbaum, who is community recreation specialist for the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation. “It’s for all skill sets.”
This year’s lineup includes seven parks, which are waiving entry fees for pre-registered participants.
They include: Greenfield State Park, White Lake State Park in Tamworth, Milan Hill State Park, Pisgah State Park in Cheshire County, Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey, and Odiorne Point State Park in Rye.
Frost Farm Historic Site in Derry, where famous New England poet Robert Frost lived from 1900-1911, is new to the list but all spots for the Jan. 1, 2023, day of hikes there already have been filled.
This is the 12th year New Hampshire and State Parks have participated in the First Day Hikes program. It’s part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.
The COVID-19 pandemic and some rain one year put a damper on a couple of years’ hikes, but at its height 1,300 people came through when just five sites were highlighted, Feldbaum said.
“We’re slowly climbing back up. Last year, 900 people participated,” he said.
All hikes on Sunday are rain, snow or shine. Wear layers and good winter footwear with micro spikes.
Leashed dogs are allowed at all sites except Monadnock and Odiorne parks.
Registration runs through Dec. 31; it can’t be done on the day of the hikes.