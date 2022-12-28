First Day Hikes

CONCORD — Start the new year on the right foot with New Hampshire State Park’s First Day Hikes program.

“Most people don’t think of coming out and exploring parks in the winter, but this gives people a wide range of options, from walking on a quarter-mile hike to a 3-mile loop,” said Eric Feldbaum, who is community recreation specialist for the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation. “It’s for all skill sets.”