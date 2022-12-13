Sgt. Sawyer Lyman, at left, hands bags of toys to 2nd Lt. Alex Mindrup of Kittery, Maine, during the State Employees’ Association Operation Santa Claus gift distribution at the Guard headquarters in Concord.
Members of the New Hampshire National Guard, including Airman 1st Class Kirsten Bornkessel of Lee at right, pass packages down the line on the way out to waiting vehicles at Guard headquarters in Concord.
Members of the New Hampshire National Guard form a line to move the gifts out of the Guard headquarters in Concord on Tuesday.
Santa Claus meets New Hampshire National Guard troops during the State Employees Association Operation Santa Claus gift distribution at the Guard headquarters in Concord on Dec. 13, 2022.
