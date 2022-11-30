LEWIS EATON USED TO make his living building bridges in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Now he’s building a different kind of bridge, between wine aficionados and a product right in their back yard.
Eaton and his wife Stacey are the owners and operators of Sweet Baby Vineyard in Hampstead. Year-round and through the December holidays, they offer the fruit of the vine for gift-giving — or treating yourself.
Eaton said wine has been a lifelong interest of his. He first took up winemaking as a hobby in 2005, and it was a relatively short time — three years — before he went professional. “It just escalated from there,” he said.
His first efforts were fruit wines, depending heavily on local produce and still a top seller. His first effort resulted in a blueberry wine that turned out exactly how he hoped.
“I had made cider before, and I had volunteered at local wineries, so I knew the basics,” he said. “I knew what I wanted.”
And, he said, “After years of doing it as a hobby, I knew what worked and what didn’t.”
He also took a class on business planning, but, he said, “we blew our five-year plan out of the water.” By the time he was 38, Eaton knew he had to make a decision: the wine or construction. He chose the wine.
His Marechal Foch, a red variety, won Best in NH 2010 in New Hampshire Magazine’s blind taste test.
The Eatons grow their own grapes and source fruit for their fruit wines as locally as possible: apples, peaches and strawberries from Applecrest in Hampton Falls; blueberries from Taylor-Brown Blueberry Farm in Alton; and raspberries from High Hope Orchard in Westmoreland. It’s a challenge to try and keep their prices competitive, but the Eatons are up to it. They don’t host weddings, they don’t have a restaurant -”we do it on just wine,” he said.
But “just wine” has gotten them into 120 retail outlets, at last count, and impelled them to move to Hampstead after their original Kensington digs proved too small. They now have eight acres on which to raise their beloved grapes and family of four.
Eaton enjoys building relationships with his customers, and will often seek their input on new varieties, either in his tasting room or on Facebook. “We try to get as much input as we can,” he said.
New varieties for the 2022 holidays include a sweet cherry wine and a rhubarb wine. He’ll be making up fresh batches of his apple and apple-cranberry wines, and, he said, “Our fruit wine is always huge. It’s pretty packaging, and the colors are beautiful.” They also have chocolates and honey on the shelves, and true to their philosophy, “it’s all made in Hampstead,” he said.
Eaton is a former president of the New Hampshire Winery Association and will participate with seven other wineries in the New Hampshire Jingle Bells Winery Tour, going on now through Dec. 18.