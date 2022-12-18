Lighting the menorah
The menorah in front of the New Hampshire State House is lit on the first night of Hanukkah by Rabbi Levi Krinsky and Alexander Kovalenko, a Ukraine native, from a hydraulic lift. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated for eight nights through Dec. 26.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

Rabbi Levi Krinsky and Ukraine native Alexander Kovalenko helped to light a 13-foot menorah in front of the State House in Concord on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.

The menorah at the State House, along with menorahs at Manchester’s City Hall, Malls throughout New Hampshire, and the Dartmouth Green are among thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world.