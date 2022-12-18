The menorah in front of the New Hampshire State House is lit on the first night of Hanukkah by Rabbi Levi Krinsky and Alexander Kovalenko, a Ukraine native, from a hydraulic lift. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated for eight nights through Dec. 26.
Rabbi Levi Krinsky and Ukraine native Alexander Kovalenko light the menorah to mark the beginning of Hanukkah on Sunday evening in Concord.
Rabbi Levi Krinsky, center, lights the candles of people attending the lighting of the menorah.
With a person dressed as a dreidel by his side, Rabbi Levi Krinsky speaks to the crowd gathered in front of the State House for the lighting of the menorah.
Delaney McNamee, 4, enjoys a sufganiyot (jelly donut) during the lighting of the menorah in front of the State House in Concord.
Rabbi Levi Krinsky and Ukraine native Alexander Kovalenko helped to light a 13-foot menorah in front of the State House in Concord on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.
The menorah at the State House, along with menorahs at Manchester’s City Hall, Malls throughout New Hampshire, and the Dartmouth Green are among thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world.
Hannukah, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated for eight nights through Dec. 26.
Hannukah recalls the victory more than 2,100 years ago of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people who defeated a ruthless enemy that had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life, prohibit religious freedom and force the Jewish people to accept a foreign religion.
Information provided by the Chabad of New Hampshire.